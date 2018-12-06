Improving defence is at the heart of Sheffield FC form run

Sheffield FC boss Gavin Smith says there is more to come from his side ahead of this weekend’s home clash against fourth-placed Brighouse Town.

Club have won four in an unbeaten run of five games which see them eighth in the East Division, just three-points outside the play-off places with a game in hand. “The snowball is getting bigger so we want to keep it rolling as I still think we can kick on even more,” said Smith.

“Everyone has bought into what we want to do here. The lads are working really hard doing their jobs on the pitch and putting shift in.”

Smith put their recent good run down to becoming a more solid outfit, defensively. “We’ve always created chances and scored goals, that’s never been a problem. But we’re now defending much better as a team. Stuart Ludlam has been magnificent for us at the back and we’ve got Adam Chapman back after injury which makes a big difference. Tyreece Robinson has done well since arriving from Mickleover he’s looked solid and has great speed for a defender.”

Smith was happy with the point from a 1-1 draw at third-placed Lincoln in the last outing but felt his side might had come away with all three. “We struggled a little bit first half but we came out well in the second and although we went behind it didn’t take us long to equalise. I thought after that we could had perhaps won it as we had a couple of good chances towards the end but it was still a good point against a big strong side.”

Smith is looking for to the game against Brighouse and feels people will now expect them to win. “We’ve tried to keep under the radar a little but. But because we are on a good run, then people will look at us and expect Sheffield to win the games. I know their manager Vill Powell well, so we can expect another hard fought game between two teams that like to score goals.”

Smith has a full squad to select from with exception of Andy Gascoigne who is likely to be out for another three weeks.

Stocksbridge Park Steels will try again to end their winless away run when they go to big spending Ossett United

Steels are the only side in the East Division yet to record and away victory after picking up just two-points from nine games on the road. And so tight is it at the lower end of the table that only four points cover the bottom eight teams. Chris Hilton’s side sit just two points off foot of the table, yet by the same margin are just two points away from a mid-table slot.

Frickley Athletic will hope to halt their slide down the table when they take on Loughborough Dynamo at Westfield Lane as newly appointed manager Martin McIntosh looks for a winning start to his tenure. Athletic have lost the last five league games on the spin which has seen them slip to 15th and just a point clear of the bottom two.

Fixtures.

Premier Division: Buxton v Mickleover Sports, Matlock Town v Workington.

East Division: Frickley Athletic v Loughborough Dynamo Ossett United v Stocksbridge PS, Sheffield FC v Brighouse Town.