Hunter denies Main

Penistone Church host Premier Division leaders AFC Mansfield this weekend in what is undoubtedly the game of the day.

Mansfield are 18 points clear of closest rivals Pickering Town although they have played three games more.

The visitors have lost just once in 30 league outings.

Penistone are certainly no slouches themselves having recovered from an indifferent start in what is their first season in the top flight, go into the game unbeaten in the last 13 league outings and with just one defeat in the last 17 in all competitions.

Maltby Main missed out on the chance to go second in the Premier Division as Garforth Town snatched a late goal to win 3-2 at Muglet Lane to end the Miners eight match unbeaten run.

The visitors were 2-0 up inside the opening 26 minutes through a Lee Tuner penalty and Callum Ward effort. Dean Smith got one back for the home side and Maltby looked to have secured a point when Ryan Carroll levelled in the 90th minute.

But Garth grabbed a dramatic winner Sean Hunter knocking the rebound with last kick of the game after Jamie Bailey had kept out a long range effort.

Ten-man Athersley Recreation progressed to the third round of the league cup after beating Eccleshill United 3-1.

Jamie Moxon had headed Athersley into a second minute lead. However, just five minutes into the second half the home side found themselves a man down after Lee Garside was shown a straight red.

Eccleshill deservedly equalised on 76 minutes but just three minutes later Simon Poole restored the home sides lead after capitalising on a defensive mistake.. And the tie was made safe in the third minute of stoppage time as Kai Hancock broke away to score after the Eccleshill goalkeeper had gone forward for a corner.

Athersley now host Handswrth Parramore in the next round.

It’s a big month for Handsworth Parramore which could determine the rest of the season. The Ambers - third in the table - are are 19 points adrift of the leaders - face Bottesford Town at Sandy Lane on Saturday in what is the first of four games from the next five during February at home and that manager Jas Colliver will be targeting maximum points.

At the other end of the table, relegation threatened Parkgate go into their clash at in-form Maltby Main seven-points adrift of safety and with just one win in the last 15 league outings.

Meanwhile, Aaron Moxam has made a shock exit from Handsworth Parramore to join Premier Division rivals Pontefract Collieries.

It sees the prolific striker return to the club three years after his goals fired Pontefract to promotion 2014/15 when finishing runners up to Clipstone.

The Ambers signed Moxam in October 2016 from Rainworth MW having already hit 21 goals for the Wrens and went onto to score 27 times for Handsworth finishing the NCE League’s top marksman.

He leaves the Ambers having found the net 17 times this season. Another striker on the move is Joe Thornton whose made a surprise move to Division One side Nostell MW.

Thornton won the NCE Premier Division title with Shaw Lane back in 2015 and has also played for Handsworth and Athersley Recreation.

Nostell have also snapped up former Stocksbridge Park Steels defender Martyn Scully from Worsbrough Bridge Athletic, as they bid to pull clear of the relegation drop zone under joint managers Jason Dodsworth and Simon Hughes who have begun to turn the clubs fortunes around since taking charge in December.

Former Worksop Town manager Martin McIntosh has parted company with Evo-Stik Premier League side Buxton after six years in charge at Silverlands.

n Rossington Main’s long serving president Gerald Murden had passed away at the age of 86 years-old

Gerry, as he was affectionately known, rarely missed a match at Rossington but ill-health meant he had struggled with mobility over recent months.

However, he still managed watch his beloved non-league football being taken to games at Hemsworth where one of his sons Peter is involved. Gerry leaves a wife Betty, sons Lee, Terry and Peter.

Fixtures

Premier Division: Albion Sports v Athersley Recreation, Garforth Town v Worksop Town, Handsworth Parramore v Bottesford Town, Maltby Main v Parkgate, Penistone Church v AFC Mansfield, Staveley MW v Pickering Town.

Division One: AFC Emley v Selby Town, Armthorpe Welfare v Dronfield Town, Brigg Town v Rossington Main, Hallam v East Yorkshire Carnegie, Swallownest v Retford United, Worsbrough BA v Glasshoughton Welfare