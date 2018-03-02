Home ties for most teams in cup draw

The draw for the quarter-finals of the league cup saw the majority of our teams all handed home ties.

Once Handsworth Parramore and Athersley Recreation have settled their third round match, the prize for the winners is a home game against Division One leaders Knaresborough Town.

Dronfield Town will be hoping to cause an upset when they meet Premier Division Liversdege at Stonelow Road

Parkgate entertain Premier Division rivals Raniworth MW who have already won 2-0 in the league at Green Lane. Staveley MW however have been handed a tough looking trip to runaway Premier leaders AFC Mansfield

League Cup quarter-einal draw in full: AFC Mansfield v Staveley MW, Athersley Recreation or Handsworth Parramore v Knaresborough Town, Bridlington Town v Campion, Dronfield Town v Liversedge, Ollerton Town v East Yorkshire Carnegie or Grimsby Borough, Parkgate v Rainworth v Rainworth MW, Selby Town or Shirebrook Town v Pontefract Collieries, Yorkshire Amateur v Hemsworth MW.

Meanwhile, the weather looks set to impact on the NCEL League fixtures this weekend as the so called ‘Beast from the East’ hit the region. All of the midweek fixtures were postponed and with the bad weather set to continue into the weekend the likelihood of any football being played is extremely doubtful indeed.

Fixtures

Premier Division: Barton Town v Maltby Main, Bridlington Town v Penistone Church, Handsworth Parramore v Harrogate RA, Hemsworth MW v Worksop Town, Parkgate v Clipstone.

Division One: AFC Emley v Campion, Armthorpe Welfare v Grimsby Borough, Dronfield Town v FC Bolsover, Glasshoughton Welfare v Swallownest, Hallam v Winterton Rangers, Knaresborough Town v Rossington Main, Nostell MW v Worsbrough BA, Retford United v Brigg Town.

n County Senior League side Frecheville CFA are mourning the loss of one of its longest serving officials, supporter and grass roots football fan John Parramore.

Jack as he’s was better known was taken taken to hospital after feeling unwell after watching his beloved Frecheville and sadly passed away later in hospital aged 86.

Jack had been involved at Frechville for near on 40 years where had been bagman and trainer.

He also ran teams in Sunday football notably with Old Crown Juniors FC, a team based on London Road that competed in the Sports & Athletic league and played at Graves Park for many years.

He son Craig said, “I’ve known my Dad to put the nets up, pick the team, referee the game if there wasn’t one available collect the subs, then take the kit home to wash, but he absolutely loved it. He always used to call the Green Un the bible.”

Jack had been been involved in local football for 70-years starting out as a player with Grimethorpe Old Boys, a team he eventually went on to manage.

Jack’s Funeral is to be held on Thursday, March 8, at Hutcliffe Wood Road 2pm.

n Entry to the Dronfield Town v AFC Bolsover match on Saturday at Stonelow Road is free for all. Kick off 3pm For further information, visit: www.dronfield-townfc.com