Hill nets double as Ambers go through

Handsworth Parramore eased into the last 16 of the League Cup with a comfortable 4-0 win at Premier Division rivals Athersley Recreation.

Jon Hill got the Ambers of to a great start with a neat finish from Courey Grantham flick with just nine minutes on the clock.

Grantham then played in Jed Phillips to double the lead two minutes later before deservedly getting on the score-sheet himself with his first goal for the club on 24 minutes to put the visitors in control. Handsworth putting the tie beyond Athersley on 68 minutes as Hill headed in his second of the game.

Ambers boss Jas Colliver was delighted with his teams performance said: “The lads produced a fantastic performance. We played some exciting football and scored four good goals. We looked together, sharp, confident and hungry.”

Colliver though as less complimentary about the match officials feeling his players were not given protection from what he felt was some harsh treatment. “You know going away to Athersley is a battle he said. “One of our players, has been kicked, pushed, slapped throughout the game which went unnoticed, and finally he was stamped on in full view of two officials, the result, a yellow card. Where is the justice and protection. I could go on but I’m sure would only end up in trouble.”

Handsworth now face Division One leaders Knaresborough Town in the fourth round at Sandy Lane next Thursday.

Dronfield Town however bowed out beaten 3-2 at home by Premier Division Liversedge. The visitors were 3-0 up inside the opening 17 minutes and although Dronfield fought back with two goals from Mark Fereday, Town had left themselves with too much to do.

Meanwhile, Dronfield are holding ‘Free Entry for All’ on Saturday for the visit of Retford United.

Penistone Church pulled off another outstanding result after coming from behind to win 2-1 at title chasing Pontefract Collieries.

Former Handsworth striker Aaron Moxam had looked to had put Colls on course for three-points putting the home side in front on 35 minutes.

However, Church hit back after the interval with Danny Howes equaliser early in the second half before Kieran Ryan completed the comeback hitting the winner 19 minutes from time.

“Huge credit to every single player from start to finish they were first class against a team that had won twelve on the bounce,” said Church boss Ian Richards.

“Its no mean feat to win 2-1 away at Pontefract. I think we deserved to win, even their management team came up after and said we were the better team. It was another great night for Penistone football club, we keep exceeding expectations.”

Hallam won a pulsating game at Sandygate Road against Division One play-off rivals Winterton Rangers 4-3 in what was the proverbial six-pointer as the Countrymen replaced their visitors in the top six.

Ben Thornton opened the scoring on 31 minutes from James Reeds pass to spark a spell of four goals in eight minutes. Luke Anderson replied for the visitors with an unstoppable strike two minutes later before putting Rangers in front with a shot that went in off the post. Thornton was involved in Hallam’s equaliser on 38 minutes chesting the ball down for Mitchell Dunne to score his 24th of the season.

Anderson restored Rangers lead five minutes into the second half to complete his hat-trick after Hallam had lost possession.

It was all square once more just before the hour mark as Jake Currie thumped home from the penalty spot after Dunne had been brought down.

Dave Darwent then came to the home sides rescue with a couple outstanding late saves to prevent Winterton a fourth goal.

With both teams going for the win it was Hallam that snatched all three points when they break on the right was crossed into the middle for Thornton to gleefully head in a dramatic winner.

Staveley MW had a night to forget despite scoring four time away from home through Charlie Oglesby, Joe Pugh, Andy McCreadie and Kurtis Morley they went down 7-4 at Hemsworth MW, the Trojans sixth league defeat in seven.

Maltby Main ended a run of four matches without a win coming from 2-1 down to win 3-2 at relegation threatened Hall Road Rangers. Ross Duggan (pen), Steve McDonnell and Shawn Mitchell with the winner 16 minutes from time.

Parkgate’s relegation fears deepened following a 1-0 home defeat against Liversedge that left the Steelmen seven points adrift of safety with 11 games remaining

Worsbrough Bridge Athletic however edged closer to NCEL survival with a 2-2 home draw against promotion chasing Eccleshill United.

The visitors had led 2-1 at the interval with a Jack Wilson strike sandwiched in-between. Ben Grech-Brooksbank fourth goal in as many game levelled it up five minutes into the second half with the Briggers unlucky not to had come away with all-three points.

Armthorpe Welfare came from a goal down at the interval to beat third-placed Grimsby Borough 2-1.

Wayne Brook restoring parity just after the interval with Luke Williams neat lob over the keeper completing the comeback six minutes from time.

Fixtures

Premier Division: AFC Mansfield v Staveley MW, Handsworth Parramore v Pontefract Collieries, Harrogate RA v Maltby Main, Parkgate v Worksop Town, Penistone Church v Liversedge

Division One: AFC Emley v Winterton Rangers, Armthorpe Welfare v Swallownest, Dronfield Town v Retford United, Glasshoughton Welfare v Rossington Main, Grimsby Borough v Worsbrough BA, Hallam v Knaresborough Town.