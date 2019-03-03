Hallam keep pace with leading pack

Have your say

Hallam maintained pace with the NCEL Division One promotion race with a hard fought 2-1 win at AFC Emley.

Kieran Watson gave the Countrymen a dream start with a goal after just six minutes as he drilled in low and hard from the edge of the box after being played in on goal by Jake Currie’s perfectly weighted through ball

Emley were back on level terms on 15 minutes when they were awarded a penalty following a trip by Niall Smith.

Although Dave Darwent, on his return to the side, made a tremendous save low down to keep out Wayne Hughes’ spot kick, Hughes tucked away the rebound.

George Clarke in the Emley goal pulled off several fine saves to keep his side level but he could not do anything to prevent Hallam regaining in the lead on the stroke of half-time with what proved to be the winner.

Smith chased down a long ball and pulled it back for Micah Bishop to slam home a firm shot from 18-yards into the bottom corner and give Clarke no chance.

Darwent made a good save at the start of the second half to keep out a Daniel Naidole effort.

But Hallam finished the game the stronger and only the assistants referees flag denied them a third goal.

The day got even better for Hallam after the final whistle when they learned that bottom of the table FC Bolsover had beaten leaders Campion 3-0.

That result ensured Hallam sit four points behind joint leaders Campion and Grimsby Borough with at least two games in hand.

Goals from Cameron Hough, Reece Lucas and Lewis Warwick helped Bolsover to the shock win.

In the Premier Division, Handsworth Parramore returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win at struggling Hall Road Rangers.

Brad Nicholson headed Parramore into an eighth minute lead only for bottom side Rangers to level before the break.

Josh Nodder fired in from the penalty spot midway through the second half to restore Handsworth’s lead before defender Rikki Paylor headed in the third ten minutes from time from a Josh Davies corner.

Penistone Church maintained their leadership of the top flight with a 1-0 win at ten man Maltby Main.

Maltby had Jordan Turner sent off after just six minutes for a raised elbow.

What proved to be the winning goals came five minutes into the second half. Maltby keeper James Pollard missed his attempted punch from a James Young free kick allowing Tom Cadzow opportunity to head in at the far post.

Andy Ring hit the post in the final minute as Penistone looked to put the game beyond doubt.

Worksop Town ensured they remain behind Penistone only on goal difference after they thrashed third placed Yorkshire Amateur 7-0 at Sandy Lane.

Lynton Karkach fired Worksop into the lead after five minutes before a pair of poacher’s goals from Craig Mitchell put them firmly in command by the break.

Mitchell completed his hat trick on 76 minutes before Kyle Jordan bagged a brace and Steven McDonnell struck as Worksop ran riot.

Staveley Miners Welfare stretched their unbeaten run to 11 matches with a 2-1 win at Bottesford Town courtesy of goals from Adam Baskerville and Tomas Poole.

Athersley Recreation suffered a 2-1 defeat to bottom of the table Harrogate Railway Athletic with Lee Garside grabbing the consolation.

Swallownest heaped the misery on relegation threatened Harworth Colliery with a 4-1 win. Alex Nightingale scored twice with Nathan Morfit and Mitch Ward-Cupitt also on target while Harworth hit back with a Matt Robinson penalty.

Dronfield Town suffered a first defeat in six as they lost 3-2 at Selby Town. Mark Fereday and an own goal looked to have earned Dronfield a point until a later winner for Selby.

Armthorpe Welfare picked up another important point in their survival bid as a Luke Williams strike and a Liam Radford penalty saw them come from 2-0 down to draw at Ollerton Town.

Rossington Main are six without a win after losing 3-1 at Winterton Rangers with Jonathan Fusco hitting back before being forced off through injury.