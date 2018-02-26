Goals from Shelley and Bainbridge take Jubilee to the top

Things are heating up in the Premier Division title race, with new leaders once again this week. Last week’s leaders AFC Penistone Church Reserves were held 2-2 away against North Gawber Colliery.

The new leaders are Frecheville, who beat Jubilee Sports 2-0 at home thanks to goals from Robert Shelley and Daniel Bainbridge.

A brace from Luke Webster inspired Stocksbridge Park Steels Reserves to a 3-2 away win over Wombwell Main. Stocksbridge lost last in a County Senior competition all the way back on September 9 and sit in third place in the table, just four points off the pace with five games in hand.

Goals from Aaron Lamb (2), Charles Tunnard, Alexander Torr and Matthew Harrison gave Oughtibridge WMFC a 5-0 win over Millmoor Juniors at Grange Park.

Handsworth Parramore Reserves made it three consecutive wins for the first time this season, with a 3-0 away win over Denaby Main.

Division One: With the top two both not in action, third place Ecclesfield Red Rose 1915 and fourth placed AFC Dronfield had the chance to cut the gap when they took on each other. The game was settled 3-1 in Ecclesfield’s favour thanks to goals from Jerome Grant (2) and Stephen Davis.

There was a big game as bottom side Silkstone United hosted second bottom Stocksbridge Park Steels Development. The home side claimed the vital three points, with a 4-1 win, putting them within two points of their opponents.

Hepworth United moved into fifth place with a 3-1 win over Brinsworth Whitehill at Phoenix Sports Club. Also on 19 points are Hemsworth MW Reserves, who claimed a thrilling 5-4 home win over Kiveton Park.

There was a rare goalless draw as Caribbean Sports shared the spoils with Sheffield Medics.

Division Two: The top two met at Forge Valley School on Saturday, with second placed New Bohemians hosting league leaders Burngreave FC.

Bohemians took the points in fine style, recording a 5-1 win. Burngreave’s lead at the remains at seven points, but New Bohemians will be hoping they can build some momentum off the back of this win as they two teams head for the home stretch. Goals from Daniel Marcus (3), Owen Clark, Chris Nimmo, Callum Cheetham and Jake Ballinger gave third placed Boynton Sports an 8-0 away win over bottom side Thurcroft Miners Institute. Boynton are still just two points behind New Bohemians, with a game spare.

Goals from Andre Ferguson, Josh Sugden and Mehtaab Khan gave Caribbean Sports Reserves a 3-1 win against Wombwell Main Development at Firvale Academy. Caribbean move into fourth place with the victory just three behind New Bohemians.

Ryan Smyth scored twice to help Manor Hotel to a 6-2 away win over Maltby Main Reserves. Manor Hotel have lost only once this year, that coming against league leaders Burngreave FC.

A hat-trick from James O’Brien inspired Sheffield Bankers Reserves to a 4-3 home win over Worsbrough Bridge Athletic Development. Jack Price was also on target for the Bankers.

Working Wonders were big 6-0 winners at Gosforth Playing Fields against AFC Dronfield Reserves. Working Wonders have only scored fewer than three goals in a game once in their six games in 2018.

Fifth placed Swinton Athletic Reserves were in the second goalless draw of the day, as they were held at home by second bottom North Gawber Colliery Reserves.