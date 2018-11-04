FA Vase: Hallam's campaign ends

All the drama was saved until late but it proved to be an unhappy ending for Hallam who were knocked out of the FA Vase by Hebburn Town.

Hallam suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Northern League side at Sandygate with all three goals coming inside the final eight minutes.

Veteran FA Vase campaigner Paul Chow came off the bench to head home a 82 minute corner and edge the visitors in front.

Hallam hit back to equalise four minutes later with Sam Smith winning the race to Danny Booth’s through ball and tucking a shot past the advancing keeper.

However, Hebburn scored the decisive goal just a minute later as Jack Robson cut inside and fired a deflected effort past Archie Sneath.

Dronfield Town are also out of the competition after the were beaten 3-1 at Walsall Wood where Luis Alfonso- Ferrero netted Town’s late consolation goal.