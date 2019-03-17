Evo-Stik League: Sheffield FC earn draw despite hour with ten men

Have your say

Ten man Sheffield FC earned a valuable point in the Evo-Stik East Division promotion race with a 2-2 draw at Stamford.

While Club will have headed to the Zeeco Stadium hoping for a victory to see them keep pace with the promotion pack.

But a draw ultimately was a a very good result with Sheffield having played for more than an hour with ten men.

Stamford started the brighter with Club indebted to goalkeeper Jordan Amissah – making his debut after joining on work experience from Sheffield United – who made a couple of excellent saves to deny the hosts.

Sheffield suffered a major blow on 25 minutes when Darryl Winter was dismissed for violent conduct – having also been sent off in the reverse fixture in January.

Amissah made another fine save just before the break as he pushed away a swirling shot from distance, ensuring parity at the break.

Remarkably, Sheffield took the lead inside the opening minute of the second half from the penalty spot after Marc Newsham was brought down.

Andy Gascoigne sent the Stamford keeper the wrong way from the spot.

Stamford levelled on 57 minutes when a cross held up in the wind, allowing Joe Burgess to nip in and send a looping header over Amissah.

The hosts went ahead three minutes later with Burgess out-jumping the Sheffield defence to head in from a corner.

But Sheffield were not behind for long as substitute Luke Rawson raced onto a long ball, took advantage of hesitancy in the home defence and slotted home with his first contribution.

The draw saw Sheffield slip out of the play-off places on goal difference, but they do have a game in hand over Ossett United, who won 3-1 at Frickley Athletic.

Ousman Chan netted on his debut to equalise for Frickley but Ossett proved too strong.

Stocksbridge Park Steels saw their clash with Cleethorpes Town postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.