Evo-Stik League: Sheffield FC continue climb as Stocksbridge Park Steels land much-needed win

Sheffield FC rose to seventh in the Evo-Stik East Division with a convincing 3-0 win over Ossett United.

Club had a helping hand from former goalkeeper Brett Souter who fumbled a cross which allowed Mitchell Dunne to turn home from close range with just ten minutes on the clock.

Tom Charlesworth (left) and Brodie Litchfield try to find a way past the Wisbech Town defence. Picture: Gillian Handisides

And it took only four minutes for Gavin Smith’s side to double their advantage as Souter lost the ball at the feet of Dunne with James Gregory on hand to thump into an empty net.

Ossett’s afternoon got worse with a red card for skipper Alex McQuade for an awful challenge on Sheffield winger Johnny Pugh.

Souter made amends in part for his earlier errors just before the break by making a brave block from Dunne after the striker had got in on goal.

Club though did get a third midway through the second half to wrap up the points.

Gregory scored his second with a well placed shot from the edge of the are from Marc Newsham’s square pass.

Stocksbridge Park Steels left it late to gain their first league win in six with victory over Wisbech Town at Bracken Moor.

After a forgetful first half an hour, the game finally came to life with Wisbech almost gifted the lead.

Liam McFadyen gave the ball away and and when Nick Jackson whipped in a cross, Tom Charlesworth headed against his own crossbar

The let-off seemed to kick Steels into action.

Brodie Litchfield hit a good chance straight back at the keeper who had made an hash of a clearance while Mitchell Langton – who was making his debut following his move from Ossett Town – saw his flicked header at a corner cleared off the line with Scott Ruthven’s hooked shot suffering the same fate after the visitors had failed to clear the danger.

Five minutes into the second half Ruthven just failed to get a good connection to a long ball on the edge of the box as the keeper raced out of goal.

Wisbech had a chance to break the deadlock on 71 minutes as substitute Toby Hillward got in behind the defence but Jordan Greaves was out quickly to make a terrific save.

Steels though stepped up the pace with Litchfield forcing the keeper to palm his angled shot over the bar

Then Ruthven put a rebound over the bar from close range after Litchfield’s shot had been saved.

Just when it seemed the game was going to end in a stalemate, Stocksbridge grabbed the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Mitchell Langton cleverly played in Ruthven who hit a low cross that Litchfield touched on towards the far post where Ben Rhodes showed great desire to get in before the defenders to slam the ball into the roof of the net.

“We needed that,” said Steels boss Chris Hilton.

“We kept plugging away even when things weren’t going right for us in the final third and got out reward.

“I thought we looked more solid at the back it was just our decision making in the final third.”