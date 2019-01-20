Evo-Stik League: Defender McFadyen keeps clean sheet as stand-in keeper as Stocksbridge Park Steels move off bottom of table

Defender Liam McFadyen kept a clean sheet in goal for more than 80 minutes as Stocksbridge Park Steels climbed off the foot of the Evo-Stik East Division table after picking up their first away win in 14 attempts.

McFadyen’s heroics came after goalkeeper Ed Hall was forced off with a knee injury following an awkward fall inside the first ten minutes of the game. He even survived a penalty against him.

And it added another memorable note to a good day for Steels who triumphed 2-0 over Pickering Town to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

Pickering had their first chance to test McFadyen on 14 minutes when awarded a penalty after a Rory Coleman challenge, only for Lewis Taylor fired wide.

Stocksbridge grew into the game and won a penalty of their own when Alex Wiles was tripped in the box and Coleman did not waste the opportunity and smashed in to give Steels the lead.

McFadyen made an excellent save to push a high shot away as Pickering looked for an equaliser.

The home side forced several corners but struggled to test McFadyen, while Stocksbridge looked dangerous on the break.

Stocksbridge then grabbed a cushion with Scott Ruthven drilling across the keeper on 65 minutes.

Steels looked the more likely to score in the remaining time as they coasted to a comfortable win – much to McFadyen’s delight.

Danny Bacon proved an instant hit for Sheffield FC as he scored both goals to move them up to fourth in the table following a hard-fought 2-0 win over in-form Stamford.

Bacon arrived on a month’s loan from Alfreton Town and announced his presence quickly with an early shot from a Ted Cribley through ball.

The 23-year-old grabbed his first goal on 27 minutes after being played in by James Gregory and netting with a first time effort past former Club keeper Danny Haystead.

Gregory almost doubled the tally before the break but snatched at his shot and sent it well over the bar.

Bacon struck again four minutes into the second half with Marc Newsham touching the ball forward for him to beat the defence and slide a shot past the keeper.

Club then lost defender Daryl Winter to a straight red card for a rash challenge.

But they looked the more likely to score with Newsham firing wide on the turn.

Stamford did go close to getting a goal back, striking the post with a header.