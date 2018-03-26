County senior

A Leon Howarth hat-trick helped Premier Division leaders Frecheville to a 4-0 away win against Houghton Main.

Ben Furniss was also on target for Frecheville. Frecheville’s day got even better, as second placed AFC Penistone Church Reserves could only manage a goalless draw away at Swinton Athletic. Frecheville’s lead now stands at six points, but Penistone have three games in hand.

Third placed Stocksbridge Park Steels Reserves were impressive 7-0 winners over Millmoor Juniors at Grange Park. There was a hat-trick that game for Ryan McDonald and a brace for Luke Townsend. A goal from Jordan Livett gave fourth placed Jubilee Sports a 1-0 win at Oughtibridge WMFC.

There was a 0-0 draw between Denaby United and South Kirkby Colliery at Old Road, meaning that out of the 10 Premier Division sides in action on Saturday, just three managed to score. Midweek, goals from William Hilbert (2) and Alex Rippon gave Handsworth Parramore Reserves a 3-1 win against North Gawber Colliery at Oliver’s Mount.

Division One: Dodworth MW bounced back from their first loss of the season quickly, as they won 5-2 at Hemsworth M W Reserves. Dodworth’s lead is now 27 points.

A hat-trick from Matthew Moore helped 10 man Brinsworth Whitehill to a 4-1 win over third placed AFC Dronfield at the Phoenix Sports Club.

Silkstone United made it back-to-back league wins, with a 3-1 away at Caribbean Sports.

Kiveton Park followed up last week’s win over previously unbeaten league leaders Dodworth, with a 4-1 win against Stocksbridge Park Steels Development at the Look Local Stadium. Kiveton are up to fifth place.

Division Two: Burngreave FC were 8-2 winners against Sheffield Bankers Reserves. Burngreave lead the way by six points. Second placed Boynton Sports were also big winners, with 5-1 away win over North Gawber Collliery Reserves.

New Bohemians made it five wins from seven games, with a 3-2 win against Thurcroft Miners Institute.

Manor Hotel claimed a hard-fought three points with a 1-0 win over Working Wonders at the Dorothy Hyman Stadium. Manor Hotel have claimed 19 points of the 24 available to them in 2018, a run that has seen them climb into fifth place.

Goals from Joshua Care and Sam Lee gave Wombwell Main Development a 2-1 away win over Maltby Main Reserves.

AFC Dronfield Reserves shared the spoils as they drew 1-1 with Swinton Athletic Reserves.

n The Montagu Cup final between Westville of the Mexborough Sunday League and Wombwell Main of the County Senior League will take place on Easter Monday, 2nd April, at Hampden Road, Mexborough kick-off 11am. Wombwell are in their eighth final and looking to lift the cup for a seventh time whereas Westville, playing in their third final, have not previously won the Montagu Cup. The winners will be decided on the day with extra time followed by penalties if necessary.