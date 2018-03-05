Clash of titans as Redmires and Pheasant square up

After the “Beast from the East” wiped out all of last weekend’s fixtures all clubs will be keeping their fingers crossed that pitches will be fit to play some football this coming weekend.

If all the snow has disappeared at least the games on the artificial pitches should go ahead which should mean the CBC Premier match of the day between Redmires and Wadsley Bridge Pheasant gets the go-ahead

It’s Redmires last match before they entertain Rotherham Westville in the Senior Sunday Cup semi-final, but Redmires form in the League had not been as good.

They seemed to have turned the corner though as they are now three games unbeaten after going four games without a win.

Redmires leading scorer Tom Whiting hit four goals in their previous game, a 9-1 victory over Woodseats Club and he and fellow striker Andy Bath are certain to cause Pheasant problems.

Pheasant’s form has been much more consistent and their 1-1 draw with second place Wickersley Youth in their previous game ended a run of six consecutive League wins.

Their leading scorer is fifteen goal Jordan Turner, but Redmires will also need to keep a close eye on Dylan Parrott as he comes up with crucial goals.

Fourth place Penistone Church entertain a Killamarsh Juniors just one place and two points behind them.

Killamarsh’s form on their travels has been a major problem with just one win and seven defeats, but Penistone has lost half its home games so far.

Victory for Penistone would make them genuine title contenders, while defeat for Killamarsh would just about end their hopes of a top two finish. Second place Wickersley Youth will be looking to maintain their title challenge with a home win over Civil Sports A, but Civil held them to a draw when they met earlier in the season and they will be keen to take something from the game in their battle to stay out of the bottom three.

Third place Stannington Village look certain to maintain pressure on the top two as they start strong favourites to make it six consecutive victories at second bottom Woodseats Club.

It’s eleven League games since Woodseats secured a win, but they have managed to score in all but one of their games, although that one game was a 3-0 defeat at Stannington.

Handsworth Old Crown will be hoping to take another step towards safety with victory at bottom of the table Hallam, but Crown have yet to win on their travels and Hallam’s only points have come from home games.

It was a close 3-2 victory for Crown when they met earlier in the season, so it might not be so straightforward for Crown.

Third from bottom Norton Oaks A will be looking to get three points from a home win over an Intake Old Boys just four points above them.

The big game in Division One sees unbeaten leaders Norton Sportsman travel to the only other unbeaten side in the division, thrid place Chapeltown RBL.

Sportsman’s away record is very similar to Chapeltown’s home record, but the big difference between the two sides is in the goals scored column, with Sportsman having scored 24 goals more than their hosts.

A draw looks a good bet and both might be satisfied with a point. Another club that would be happy to see them draw is second place Woodhouse Village, but three points for them isn’t certain as they are at home to a Southey Social that has won five of its seven away games.

Also happy to see the top two draw would be fourth place Oughtibridge WM.

They should complete the double over a thrid from bottom Norton Oaks B that has won just once away from home. Defeat for Oaks could see them fall three points behind fourth from bottom Brinsworth Phoenix as they will be expected to take maximum points from their visit to bottom of the table Civil Sports B, especially as Phoenix beat Civil 7-1 at home.

Next to bottom Colley could be just one more defeat from the drop if they lose at a Ranch side still needing points to guarantee their own safety. Ranch beat them 5-2 when they last met and they will be expected to complete the double over their visitors.

Two other clubs still looking for points to climb to safety are Cobden View and their visitors Cotts FC.

Cotts looked doomed until they set out on a run that has taken fifteen out of their last eighteen points and that form might just give them the edge even though Cobden won the last time they met.

In Division Two all the clubs expected to battle out the promotion places are away from home.

New leaders Crookes FC might have the hardest task at a Mosborough Reds that knocked Wadsley Horse & Jockey off the top spot by beating them 5-3. Jay McFazdean scored four in that game and he could be a threat to Crookes, but they have the Division’s leading scorer in 17 goal Liam Cartledge in their ranks and they should maintain their perfect away record.

Third place Royal Earl also have a perfect away record and that should continue at Woodseats Chantrey and fourth place Forum should be too strong for a Woodhouse Juniors that has won just once at home. Boynton Sports lost their unbeaten record in their last game so they will be keen to get their promotion bid back on track at a Cadbury they beat 5-1 earlier in the season.

Mosborough Whites has won just once on their travels, so if they are to get into the promotion race they must improve omn that at bottom of the table Shakey.

FIXTURES

11-Mar CBC PREMIER Hallam FC v Hdswth Old Crown; Norton Oaks A v Intake Old Boys; Penistone Church v Killamarsh Juniors; Redmires v WB Pheasant; Wickersley Youth v Civil Sports A; Woodseats Club v Stannington Village DIVISION 1 Chapeltown RBL v Norton Sportsman; Civil Sports B v Brinsworth Phoenix; Cobden View v Cotts FC; Oughtibridge WM v Norton Oaks B; Ranch v Colley; Woodhouse Village v Southey Social DIVISION 2 Cadbury v Boynton Sports; Mosborough Reds v Crookes FC; Shakey v Mosborough Whites; Woodhouse JFC v Forum FCCO; Woodseats Chantrey v Royal Earl