Blaster Blake bags five as Birley net dozen goals without reply

In the premier league only two games survived the weather and league leaders Birley fc show no signs of slipping up after an impressive 12-0 victory over Knowhow cc.

Blake Owen grabbed five goals while Aidan Hardwick hit four goals and Samuel Mclinn, Jamie Roper and substitute Adam Clayton finished the scoring.

the league’s other game Red Lion Sterling were held to a 1-1 draw against Hackenthorpe Bohemians.

In the championship Staffordshire Arms thumped Handsworth Anglers 7-0 with star of the show Ezekiel Njobvu grabbing a hat-trick while Nathan Sanderson, Jonathan Hall, Liam Dawson and substitute Samuel Robinson finished the scoring.

Woodhouse Athletic and Longley Ravens shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw.

Woodhouse goals came from Jamie Casey and a brace from Josh Whitham.

Ravens’ scorers were Paul Howath and a double from Lorne Whitely. In league one Aston Lodge kept up the chase for the title with an impressive 2-0 victory with the goals coming from Kieron Ackroyd and Jack Morley.

The Queens grabbed a narrow 2-1 victory over Jp Steelers.

2015 Spartans grabbed an impressive 7-2 victory over Shire fc and in the league’s other game Fox and Hounds defeated Ball Inn 6-2.

In the Chris Cooper memorial trophy, league one Angel fc hosted premier league Terminus Tavern which was closely contested game with Terminus taking an early 1-0 lead into half-time.

In the second half Terminus netted a second but Angel fc pulled one back through Emmanuel Skantzos and then kept the pressure on and had the chance to equalise as a ball across the box found Robert Gregory with an open net only for him to blaze wide for one of the contenders for miss of the season.

In the final minutes Terminus sealed the result for the game to finish 3-1.