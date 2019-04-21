Non-league: Sheffield FC slip up, Stocksbridge Park Steels power on and Hallam keep hopes alive

Have your say

Sheffield FC are in must-win territory as they play their final home game of the season with their play-off place still in the balance.

Club suffered a 3-0 defeat at Pontefract Collieries on Saturday which saw their cushion within the top five of the Evo-Stik East Division cut to three points with only two games left to play.

Sixth placed Tadcaster Albion cut the gap with a 2-1 win over relegated Gresley but Sheffield can still take a major step towards securing a play-off place on Bank Holiday Monday. They host Belper Town with Tadcaster travelling to Pickering Town.

Pontefract wrapped up the win over Club in the first half on Saturday.

Gavin Rotherly put the hosts in front on seven minutes before Michael Dunn added a second midway through the half.

Two minutes from the break Pontefract had a third with Vaughan Redford scoring from the spot.

Marc Newsham hit the post and Ashley Grayson twice went close as Sheffield tried to mount a second half fightback, to no avail.

Stocksbridge Park Steels are ending the season on a high as they secured a fifth win in seven with a 3-0 mauling of Lincoln United.

Kane Swinburn smashed in from 30 yards to give Steels a 19th minute lead before he was felled on 40 minutes, allowing Rory Coleman to double the lead from the spot.

Losing Liam McFadyen at the break to injury did not affect Stocksbridge’s rhythm and his replacement Danny Frost smashed in on 77 minuts to complete the rout.

Stocksbridge travel to Frickley Athletic on Monday.

# Hallam maintained their hopes for promotion from NCEL Division One with a 2-0 win against a Selby Town who finished with nine men and used three different goalkeepers in the process.

Sam Smith and Jake Currie both drew fine saves from Selby keeper Peter Lawrie, who was sent off on 37 minutes for handling outside his area.

Selby striker Gary Collier took over as emergency keeper but he too was sent off on the hour for handling Kieran Watson’s shot outside the box.

Josh Dacre took over the gloves but was soon picking the ball out of the net when he pushed Smith’s header onto the bar from the resulting free kick only for Tom Roebuck to hook in from close range.

Hallam wrapped up the points with a second on 86 minutes with Watson striking the bar and substitute Micah Bishop drilling home the rebound.

Handsworth Parramore are finishing the Premier Division campaign well with a 2-2 draw at Athersley Recreation taking their run to one defeat in eight.

Rikki Paylor put Handsworth ahead only for a Brad Nicholson own goal to restore parity.

Chris Wood gave Athersley the lead but Leon Howarth netted his fourth goal in the last three matches with a smart finish on 85 minutes to ensure a share of the spoils for Handsworth.

Premier Division champions Worksop Town edged to a 1-0 win over Garforth Town with Steve McDonnell’s goal giving them a 17th straight league triumph.

Staveley MW eased to a 3-0 win over Goole AFC with Michael Burke scoring twice and Joe Pugh also on target.

Maltby Main earned a 2-2 draw against Eccleshill United with Joe Lumley putting them ahead only to need a Mark Greaves strike in the final minute to rescue a point.

Parkgate lost 6-1 at Division One leaders Campion with Brandon Bagley on the scoresheet.

Dronfield Town wrapped up sixth place with a 3-1 win over Ollerton Town. Matt Ord and a Mark Feredy double earned the win.

Rossington Main condemned neighbours Harworth Town to relegation with a 1-0 win courtesy of a Jordan Buckham strike.

Armthorpe Welfare suffered a third successive defeat in losing 2-0 to Nostell MW while FC Bolsover beat Swallownest 2-0 courtesy of goals from Brett Lucas and Adam Lee.