Non League: Sheffield FC let two-goal lead slip, Stocksbridge Park Steels continue good away form with 3-1 victory

Action from Hallam v Nostell - Photo Antony Baker/www.focussingonphotography.co.uk

It was a game that Club should have had wrapped up before the visitors hit back to run out 3-2 winners.

Ilkeston’s Chris Robinson headed an early chance wide, while Sheffield’s best chance in a goalless first half came from Jordan Chapell whose angled drive took the paint off the crossbar.

The visitors' keeper Ross Durrant made a smart double save from Mitch Dunne then Marc Newsham just after the break before Sheffield made the breakthrough on 52 minutes. Dunne getting away down the right to cut inside and hit a low shot that went in off a defender's outstretched leg.

Action from Hallam v Nostell - Photo Antony Baker/www.focussingonphotography.co.uk

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ilkeston keeper made a brilliant save from Dunne’s header before Club grabbed a second on 62 minutes, Rian McLean nodding in from close range after a corner had been headed back into the mix.

The visitors got one back on 68 minutes against the run of play with a fine finish from substitute Tom Fielding. Two minutes later and parity had been restored with Fielding again the scorer.

Sheffield pushed for the winner but were again thwarted by some smart saves from Durrant before being hit with a sucker punch in the final as Tom Marshall completed the comeback by heading in the winner.

Stocksbridge Park Steels continued their good away form with a 3-1 victory at Wisbech Town to make it three wins and a draw from five away trips.

Steels got off to a perfect start when Scott Ruthven fired them in front inside the first minute. Josh Nodder curled in a free-kick to double the lead with less then ten minutes on the clock. Wisbech got one back through Joel Earps on 13 minutes in a frantic opening spell.

Chris Hilton’s side restored their two-goal cushion seven minutes into the second half, Lewis Whitham cutting inside from the left to curl in a beauty to seal the points.

In Toolstation NCEL, Hallam looked to be coasting to victory when they went three goals to the good early in the second half against Nostell MW at Sandygate Road.

But the visitors hit back twice to make it a nervy finish, before the Countrymen held on to seal a fourth win on the spin.

Micah Bishop had already hit the crossbar with a cracking 25-yard free-kick when Hallam hit the front on 14 minutes, Jordan Turner swivelling to fire home from 12 yards from Sam Smith’s flick-on. Turner grabbed his second on the half-hour mark after latching onto Bishop’s pass.

When Smith slid in at the far post to put Hallam 3-0 up six minutes into the second half, the game looked won.

However, Nostell had other ideas as Rhys Meynell got one back from the penalty spot, awarded for handball. Callum Ward then punished the home side after they had given the ball away to make it 3-2 but Steve Whitehead’s men saw the game through to climb to sixth in the table.

Two goals in stoppage time saw Handsworth draw 1-1 with Goole AFC.

The visitors looked to have won it when, in the second minute of time added on, a defensive mix-up saw Darius Smith putting the ball into his own net.