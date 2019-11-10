Non-League Football: Stocksbridge Park Steels come from behind to claim point while Sheffield FC fall victim to weather

Stocksbridge put the Worksop Town defence under pressure in 2-2 draw at Bracken Moor - GILLIAN HANDISIDES

“I’m delighted to get the late goal, particularly as we didn’t play well at all,” said Steels boss Chris Hilton.

“The good thing is we’ve got a point from a game where we’ve not performed, overall I thought a draw was a fair result.”

His opposite number, Kyle Jordan, agreed, adding: “I’m disappointed in how we’ve conceded at the end. A bit of a hammer blow. I think a point is probably about fair in all honesty but we had the game won going into injury time.”

Worksop rocked the home side by taking a second-minute lead. Steels lost possession in the visitors’ half and when the ball was pumped forward quickly, Steve McDonnell got away down the flank before clipping the ball into the middle for Craig Mitchell to nod in from close range.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stocksbridge responded with Scott Ruthven glancing just wide from a Rob Ludlam cross, then Luke Mangham was only inches away with a shot on the turn.

Worksop had the chance to double the lead just before the half-hour mark when Jamie Gregory, on his debut after signing from Sheffield FC, fired over the bar after a wayward shot had fell into his path.

Steels went close to an equaliser five minutes before the break as Liam McFadyen just failed to get enough purchase on a free-kick into the box.

Former Stocksbridge player Ben Rhodes got a vital block at the start of the second half to prevent Josh Nodder equalising from Mangham’s ball across the box, while at the other end Lynton Karkach sliced a chance wide at the far post.

Parity was restored, however, on 53 minutes with a goal that had a touch of fortune about it. Josh Nodder clipped a cross over David Reay towards the back stick, where the ball struck the inside of the post to bounce into the net.

Nodder then forced Reay into a decent low save after cutting in from the left. Then there was a spot of danger at the other end as Worksop won a free-kick in a dangerous position which Steve Woolley sent wide of the post.

Connor Brunt then missed a glorious chance for the visitors in front of goal from a whipped in cross on 73 minutes. However, Brunt made amends when he put Worksop 2-1 up on 81 minutes, beating keeper Ed Hall to Rhodes’ low cross to bundle the ball home.

That looked like being the winner until in the first minute of stoppage time Stocksbridge won a corner. Worksop struggled to clear and when the ball fell to Reece Fielding six yards out, he thumped the ball into the net to rescue a point.

In the Toolstation NCE League Division One, Hallam suffered their heaviest defeat of the season, going down 5-2 at second-placed Campion.

The hosts edged in front on 18 minutes through Jason Carney after the Countrymen had failed to clear their lines following a quick break.

Jordan Turner twice went close right at the start of the second half before Hallam’s pressure finally paid off with the leveller on 49 minutes, Tyler Bradley scoring with a downward header at a corner.

However, within four minutes, Campion had retaken the lead with a good run and finish from Mohammad Qasim.

Hallam’s response was swift as three minutes later Sam Smith restored parity from the penalty spot after Tuner had been brought down – only for the hosts to score straight from the restart, with Qasim netting his second.

With Hallam pushing for a third equaliser, Campion wrapped up the points on 67 minutes with Qasim completing his hat-trick, knocking in a rebound after ‘keeper James Leverton had done well to keep out the initial shot.