Liam Royles opened the scoring for the visitors midway through the opening period before Bradley Morton’s superb volley doubled their advantage.

Royles was on target again, after Jack Brownell had effectively put the contest to bed. Although Armthorpe pulled one back through Jamie Austin, Iren Wilson re-established Hallam’s four goal lead.

Sheffield's non-league teams were in action over the weekend: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Stocksbridge Park Steels are eighth in Northern Premier League Division One east following a goalless draw at Lincoln United. Josh Nodder, previously of Handsworth, and Nathaniel Crofts, the former Sheffield United forward, both went close for Ian Richards’ side. But they were unable to break down a resolute Lincoln defence, during what proved to be a fractious contest.

Sheffield FC remained a place above Stocksbridge’s opponents in the table following a hard-fought draw at Frickley Athletic.

After beating the West Yorkshire outfit earlier in the week, ex-Sheffield player Michael Williams was sent-off in the 25th minute as tensions began to rise following Jamie Robinson’s opener - heading home from a corner.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Frickley clawed their way back into the contest through Rob Orlando-Young before a memorable finish from Marc Newsham edged Sheffield back in front.

However the hosts snatched a draw with only two minutes remaining following a scramble inside the six yard area.