No surprise if Blades become Spireites this summer as John Sheridan reinforces Chesterfield’s link with Premier League bound Sheffield United

Don’t be surprised if a few Blades become Spireites this summer.

While there’s a real danger that Sheffield United’s new-found Premier League status might seduce some Chesterfield-based football fans down the bypass to Bramall Lane, there’s likely to be an upside for the Spireites too.

Chesterfield�"s Louis Reed celebrates after he scores his sides equaliser from a free kick: Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com, Football: Skybet League Two match Port Vale -V- Chesterfield at Vale Park, Burslem, Staffordshire, England on copyright picture Howard Roe 07973 739229

Town have, by and large, enjoyed a positive relationship with the Blades over the last couple of years.

There was that unfortunate misunderstanding over David Brooks, but the Spireites must have stayed in Chris Wilder’s good books, or he wouldn’t have sent them Louis Reed, Jake Eastwood or Jordan Hallam on loan over the past two seasons.

He wouldn’t have agreed to send a side to face Town in a pre-season friendly this summer.

And if the evidence of Monday night’s Sheffield Star Football Awards is anything to go by, John Sheridan’s presence at the Proact will only enhance the link between the two clubs.

He and Wilder are good mates.

The Blades boss, still apparently feeling the effects of the weekend’s wild and richly deserved celebrations, had the Town boss in an affectionate headlock at one point.

Later on, Sheridan delighted a room full of the region’s football stars by referring to his United counterpart as ‘golden b******s.’

Sheridan might be a Wednesday fan, but he made no secret of his pleasure at seeing Wilder, who he ‘loves to bits’ succeed and rightly lauded their ‘massive, massive achievement.’

So it would almost be a shock if some of Sheffield United’s players didn’t make the short journey down the road before the 2019/20 season comes to a close.

With a big jump in standard to negotiate, Wilder will obviously have to do some transfer business of his own over the summer and there may be a lot of players at Bramall Lane realising that regular football will not be forthcoming in S2.

While a step down into the National League might not be to everyone’s taste, at least you know at Chesterfield you’ll be playing for a successful manager who likes to play an exciting, attractive style of football and has a title in his sights.

Sheridan’s presence is likely to be a draw, whether for potential Blades and Owls loanees or permanent signings from wherever.

It was clear from his interactions with the managers of the region’s Football League clubs on Monday night that he’s held in very high esteem.

Those relationships that could be very useful for Town, are there.

Not all of Chesterfield’s recent managers have had the necessary knowledge of the players who exist in this part of the world – Sheridan has.

And if the loan market is to be extensively explored, Glynn Snodin’s contacts in the Championship and beyond will also be invaluable.

To be fair to the club, it rarely struggles to attract players.

The stadium is fantastic, the best in the National League and among the very best in the division above too.

The fanbase is impressive in number, at home and away.

There’s been a recent spate of clubs failing to pay their players on time, in the Football League and below.

At Chesterfield, at least during Dave Allen’s ownership, the wages always get paid and paid on time.

This is still a big club, in need of some big players to get it back to the big time.