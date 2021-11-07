No FA Cup worries this time for Rotherham United against Bromley

Paul Warne was happy to see his Rotherham United side find their way past Bromley in a potentially tricky FA Cup clash

The Millers have a dreadful record in the world's most famous competition and have gone out to lower-league opposition several times over the last 20 years.

Yeovil, York, Aldershot, Luton and Crewe are just some of the teams to have beaten them in that time.

So when Paul Warne's side were drawn against the Ravens, flying high in the National League, there might have been a sense of trepidation, certainly from the fans.

But Warne has nurtured a winning culture this season and a shock was never on the cards as the Millers eased to a 3-0 win.

Goals from Ben Wiles, Freddie Ladapo and Will Grigg put them in the hat for the next round and extended the club's unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions.

Things might have been different had Bromley, who were also unbeaten since mid-September coming into the game, gone in front when George Alexander and James Alabi had good chances.

But Wiles lashed into the top corner in the 43rd minute and Ladapo made it two before the break from close range.

The non-league side had Haji Mnoga sent off five minutes after the break for a rash challenge on Chiedozie Ogbene and Grigg rounded things off with an emphatic finish 10 minutes from time.

Boss Warne said: “It was more difficult than the scoreline suggests, we could have scored more goals but so could they.

“I always say about moments in the game and today was a big moment was the counter attack after bad play by us, Viktor makes the save and then we managed to clear the rebound.

“If that goes in the game could take a different path.

“Fortunately Wilesy scored a screamer and then to get a second goal before half-time might have knocked the stuffing out of them.

“It made the second half a lot easier, they still asked questions of us, Andy has his team really well organised, they have threats throughout their team and we defended really well.

"The attitude was very commendable. It was a 'League 5 v League 3' game, both teams doing very well in their league, there isn't a massive difference between the top of the Conference and mid-table and in League Two.