The Irishman is already in Millers folklore after scoring the goal that sealed League One promotion last season, just nine minutes into his debut.

And he has the penchant for quick impacts as two minute 46 seconds after coming on against the Terriers he pounced to score and earn the Millers a 2-1 win in the Yorkshire derby.

It gave new boss Matt Taylor his first victory in charge of the club and ends a four-game winless run.

Rotherham United's Georgie Kelly clebrates scoring the winner against Huddersfield Town. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Conor Washington’s second goal of the season - a superb curled finish into the top corner - put the Millers ahead but their former striker Danny Ward quickly equalised for the Terriers with a smart finish from a well-worked corner routine.

The hosts needed Viktor Johansson to produce a couple of impressive saves early in the second half before Kelly entered the fray and stole the headlines.

The 25-year-old was a part-time footballer this time last year, playing in the Irish league, but he is a full-time Millers hero now, further endearing himself to the fans with a predatory strike, which proved decisive.

Taylor has not been at the AESSEAL New York Stadium but he is already getting an understanding of how the home fans feel about Kelly.

“I am still learning about Georgie, he seems to be a cult hero in these parts due to last season.

“But in terms of the impact with his physicality he is second to none. He was on his knees when he scored the goal as well. That was a big moment for us.

“He's still incredibly raw.

“He's come from Ireland which, with no disrespect to Irish football, is the equivalent of non-league level in the English pyramid.

