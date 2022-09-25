New Rotherham United manager update offered as senior players step up

The Millers are on the lookout for a new boss after Warne left to join League One Derby last week after six years at the helm.

Warne took his entire backroom staff with him to Pride Park, leaving senior pros Richard Wood and Lee Peltier in charge of taking training.

They have been inundated with applications and have whittled them down to prepare a shortlist that will be actioned upon this week.

Rotherham United's Richard Wood (centre) has been taking training while the Millers search for a new manager (Picture: PA)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hope is to have the successful candidate in position for Saturday’s game against Wigan, but they are prepared to wait for the right man.

Head of recruitment Rob Scott - one of the only men left behind by Warne - said: “The process is in place. We've had a long list. That's been narrowed down.

“We're still receiving CVs and agents are on to me constantly. We're getting there.

"Over the weekend I did due diligence on people, finding out certain information on the personality side of things. The stats and the data are easy to find.

"Come Monday, we will have a very, very short list which will be considered by the relevant people including the chairman.

"We are not going to go out and get a manager or head coach who is going to try to change the philosophy of this club. That would be against what we want to achieve going forward.

"Obviously, it will be a different voice and face in front of the players, but it's vitally important we get a person with the attributes to try to carry on as seamlessly as possible.

"There is no shortage of talent in the dressing room. It is what the players have achieved that has ultimately led to the coaching staff leaving. Whoever comes in has got a great footing to start from."

Club captain Wood, who is taking his coaching badges, has been at the club for almost a decade while Peltier is 35 and has had a wealth of experience.

The pair will lead training on Monday as the non-international players return from a four-day break.

Scott added: “I think their experience and knowledge of the game is essential.Both have the respect of the dressing room.

"They've got the likes of me and John Breckin (former player and assistant boss and now honorary life-president) to lean on as well. Everybody's pulling together here.