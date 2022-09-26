New Rotherham United manager shortlist confirmed as timetable set out

The Millers are searching for a new manager after Warne left to join Derby last week.

They worked their way through a raft of applications for the vacant position over the weekend and are stepping up the recruitment process.

The club’s hierarchy met on Monday to set a shortlist of applicants, with interviews due to begin on Wednesday.

Rotherham United Chairman Tony Stewart

Chairman Tony Stewart is not prepared to rush into the appointment, with the Millers back in action on Saturday against Wigan following the international break.

The Millers supremo says he would prefer to wait for the right person if he has to rather than hurrying someone in before the weekend.

"There is no set time frame for an appointment," Stewart said. "It will be right when it's right.

"I think that fans, in an ideal world, would like to see a new face on Saturday. If it works that way, it works that way. If it doesn't, it doesn't.

"I always say this: we're desperate for a good deal but not desperate for any deal."

Former Millers loanee Dean Holden, who has managed Bristol City in the Championship, is the current favourite for the job, and is thought to be keen on getting it.

The 43-year-old made seven appearances for Rotherham during a loan spell in 2010, just a couple of years after Stewart had taken over at the club.

The club's second all-time appearance holder Paul Hurst is second favourite, though is currently in work at Grimsby, with Cambridge boss Mark Bonner and Exeter manager Matty Taylor also on the bookmakers' list.

There may be a new contender joining the race after Watford sacked Rob Edwards on Monday after just 10 games at the club.

Edwards guided Forest Green Rovers into League One last season and has a reputation as being an excellent young coach, fitting the profile set out by the Millers.

The majority of the club’s players reported back to training on Monday after a four-day break, where club captain Richard Wood and senior professional Lee Peltier took training.

Warne took his entire coaching staff with him to Pride Park, where he also started work on Monday, leaving the Millers scrambling around for someone to take the team.