They continued their pre-season programme with a 3-2 win over Sculcoates Amateurs at Fulstow on Saturday and Smith said: “It was a good performance to say had two or three trialists in who had played the previous week – we put up a good show and we're looking forward to the start of the new season.“We got some minutes into the legs of all 17 players and there were some good individual performances in the heat.“My mind is pretty much made up on the trialists and it's just a case now of them actually putting pen to paper.“Everybody seems really keen, so it's all looking good.“We have one or two others showing an interest too on top of the four or five lads we've had down who have been down for three training sessions and two friendlies.”He added: “It was a tough season last year, which I think it was for most teams with the Covid situation and then, coming out of it, people were rebooking holidays and weddings.“We finished 12th and the first prerequisite has to be to finish higher than that to show we are progressing and do the best we can.“I am sure we will compete well and do better than last year.”After a slow start Tetney grew into Saturday’s game with chances created and spells for both teams, but two well-taken goals from Ben Cousins and Mike Smith had Tetney 2-0 ahead at the break.A goal early in the second half from Mike Buckley made it 3-0, but the visitors pulled one back on 70 minutes through a contentious penalty after a coming together and the deficit was then brought to within one after a ricochet fell kindly into the path of a player to net.Tom Heaton was named Tetney’s man of the match for his solid performance at centre half.On Saturday Tetney travel away to Pointon before taking on Humberston on Thursday.The club are delighted to have secured full kit sponsorship with home kit sponsored by Croft Estate Agents, away kit by JH Todd & Son Coal Merchants, rain jackets by CAG Developments Ltd, tracks suits by the Royal Oak Knife & Cork pub and restaurant and warm-up tops by BJB Lift Trucks Ltd.