Iran-born Asbaghi, who has spent his coaching career in Sweden where he grew up, takes over from Markus Schopp who was sacked earlier this month.

It’s the second time that Asbaghi had been approached for the Oakwell job, having initially been sounded out for the role in 2019 after proving to be a success with IFK Göteborg.

The 36-year-old turned down the job on that occasion but having been sacked by the Swedish giants in September last year and subsequently picking up a role with Sweden’s under 21s, Asbaghi has accepted the Barnsley job at the second time of asking.

Barmsley have appointed Poya Asbaghi as their new manager

Asbaghi will be joined by 33-year-old Ferran Sibila, who was his assistant at Göteborg.

Khaled El-Ahmad, Barnsley CEO, told the club’s website: “We welcome Poya and Ferran to the Club. Both are good people, talented coaches with a clear leadership and tactical philosophy.

“Poya was on the radar back in 2019 and as we went through our recruitment process it became clear to all parties that Poya and Ferran can take Barnsley FC forward.

“We would like to thank Jo Laumann and the first team coaching staff for their continued hard work and professionalism over the past few weeks during what has been a transitional period for the Club.”