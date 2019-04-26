'Never felt so sick in my life': Tension mounts for Sheffield United fans as crucial Ipswich Town clash draws nearer

Sheffield United can all but secure automatic promotion to the Premier League on Saturday, if they can secure a victory against rock bottom Ipswich Town...

Saturday night in Sheffield has the potential to a memorable one, that's for sure - if the Blades can beat Ipswich Town, and pretty much guarantee their place in the English top tier for next season. Understandably, with so much at stake, a number of United fans have been overcome with the mixture of excitement and nerves, and have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts with fellow fans. Here's our round-up of the latest social media reaction...