Neil Warnock praises Chris Wilder for work with 'bang average' Sheffield United players

Neil Warnock heaped praise on Blades boss Chris Wilder

Former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock has hailed Chris Wilder for taking 'bang average' Blades players to the top end of the Premier League.

Wilder has worked miracles with the Blades, and his side sit in sixth place in the Premier League ahead of the weekend’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Warnock was at the helm the last time the Blades were in the top-flight, and speaking on Talksport, confessed that he was in awe of the work that Wilder has done with his former club, including their formation.

Chris Wilder and Sheffield United are enjoying a stunning start to the season

“I still don’t know how they play their system” he said. “I watch it and I still don’t know.”

“It’s been good two divisions down, coming up, and now Premier League clubs do not know how to cope with Chris’ system – I think it’s great.”

The Blades are starting to get national recognition for their efforts this season, yet Warnock feels that Wilder deserves more praise for his miraculous work.

Warnock said: “If he was a foreign manager who came up with these things and with this new system, there’d be plaudits everywhere. Because it’s Chris Wilder and he’s come from Northampton, he’s come from Halifax, he doesn’t get the recognition – it’s an amazing system.

“I’m not being disrespectful, he’s got bang average players playing top of the Premier League standard.