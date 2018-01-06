Neil Redfearn set for first game in charge of Doncaster Rovers Belles

Have your say

Neil Redfearn will take charge of Doncaster Rovers Belles for the first time at Watford Ladies on Sunday (3pm).

The former Leeds United and Rotherham United manager has been out of work for almost two years since leaving the Millers.

“For me, with my love of the game, I want to make players better,” Redfearn told ITV. “That’s what drives me on.

“Obviously this is a perfect opportunity.”

Redfearn takes over from interim boss Kate Rowson with Belles currently leading FAWSL2.

“I’ve been here for seven weeks and the girls have been fantastic, they’re professional in their attitude and we’ve got some really good players,” he said.

“The standard is ever so good and the women’s game in general is really taking off.”