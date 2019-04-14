NCEL: Hallam’s title push deal a blow with Swallownest stalemate

Have your say

Hallam’s hopes of winning the NCEL Division One title were dealt a blow after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Swallownest

The draw left Hallam three points behind leaders Grimsby Borough – who have played a game more – and second placed Campion, who they host in a must-win game on Tuesday night at Sandy Lane.

Hallam were forced to come from behind against Swallownest after Alex Lill took the ball down on his chest and drilled past Archie Sneath after 27 minutes.

It took until the 61st minute for Hallam to equalise when Sneath’s long kick forward was not dealt with by the Swallownest defence, allowing Kieran Watson in to lob over Josh Lill.

Jack McCarthy and Mitch Husbands both had chances to win it for Hallam but there were nerves to come as Aaron Statham's late goal for Swallownest was ruled out.

Handsworth Parramore were forced to settle for a draw in the Premier Division as they were held 2-2 by Thackley.

Leon Howard scored twice to held Handsworth fire back from behind but Thackley equalised with four minutes remaining.

Worksop Town secured the Premier Division title with a 4-0 win over Albion Sports.

Matt Sykes scored the first and last goals for Worksop – all of which coming in the first half – with Steve McDonnell and Lee Hill also on target.

Penistone Church wrapped up second spot, coming from a goal down to beat Staveley MW 3-1 with goals from Jordan Young, Jordan Coduri and Andy Ring. Kurtis Morley had put Staveley in front.

Maltby Main came from behind to beat Hemsworth MW 2-1 courtesy of Joe Lumley and Brad Nicholson.

Lee Garside and Ryan White scored for Athersley Recreation in their 4-2 defeat to Bridlington Town.

Parkgate condemned FC Bolsover to relegation from Division One with a 3-2 defeat. Silas Valladolid-Collins, Matt Crookes and Lewis Whitaker scored for Parkgate.

Rossington Main survive despite losing 2-1 at East Yorkshire Carnegie with a goal from Iren Wilson.

Armthorpe Welfare are also safe despite losing 2-1 to Selby Town with Craig Aspinall pulling a goal back late on.

But Harworth Colliery’s hopes of survival suffered a huge blow with a 1-0 defeat to relegation rivals Ollerton Town.