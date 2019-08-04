NCEL: Hallam hold on for point in season opener
Ten-man Hallam held on for a point at newcomers North Ferriby as they got their Northern Counties East League Division One campaign up and running.
Highly-fancied for another promotion challenge, Steve Whitehead's side had the game's first chance with Reece Treasure finding Will Wraith in space only to see his shot fly over the bar.
Hallam broke the deadlock on 35 minutes when Sam Smith nodded the ball down and Wraith volleyed home.
Richard Tootle came close to doubling the lead after the break when he collected Sam Fewkes’ free kick but saw his shot deflect over the bar.
Fewkes missed the chance to give Hallam a cushion when failing to head home Smith’s ball in.
And they rued the missed opportunities on 70 minutes when Jack McCarthy was sent off for a late challenge.
North Ferriby made their numerical advantage count nine minutes later when Adam Bolder volleyed into the top corner from the edge of the box to give young Hallam keeper Jamie Leverton no chance.
Hallam held on for a richly deserved point.
Handsworth began life under new boss Russ Eagle with a 3-0 defeat at Garforth Town.
Dronfield Town opened their campaign with a 6-1 demolition of Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.
A Matt Ord brace and a Connor Chapell effort had the hosts three goals ahead by half time.
Ord completed his hat trick after the break with Ash Rawson and Ethan Flower both on target. Ashley Emmett hit back for Worsbrough.
Swallownest earned a 3-2 win over relegated Hall Road Rangers with Jack Squires, Oliver Grady and Matt Morton on the scoresheet.
Penistone Church were beaten 2-1 by Silsden, who have switched from the North West Counties Premier Division.
Veteran Brett Lovell pulled a goal back for Penistone in stoppage time.
Jonathan Fusco marked his Parkgate debut with a superb long range strike in a 1-0 win over Armthorpe Welfare.
Maltby Main came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 draw with Liversedge with Joe Austin and Gavin King netting.
Michael Burke grabbed an equaliser as Staveley MW grabbed a point against Eccleshill United.
Athersley Recreation were thumped 6-0 at Goole AFC while Rossington Main lost 1-0 to newly-promoted Retford FC.