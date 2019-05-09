National League reveals where Chesterfield finished in the average attendance charts

The National League table might show Chesterfield down in 15th, but they're right up there when it comes to attendances.
Spireites fans continued to turn out in big numbers this season, despite the club's drop into non-league.
And the National League have today revealed their league table for average attendances, which has Town third from top.
Their average of 4,504 was only bettered by champions Leyton Orient (5,444) and play-off qualifiers Wrexham (5,145).
Hartlepool United (3,124) and Salford City (2,509) make up the top five.
Braintree Town were bottom with an average of 678.
The National League Attendance Table
1. Leyton Orient 5,444
2. Wrexham 5,145
3. Chesterfield 4,504
4. Hartlepool United 3,124
5. Salford City 2,509
6. Maidstone United 2,178
7. Sutton United 1,910
8. Eastleigh 1,849
9. Aldershot Town 1,744
10. AFC Fylde 1,650
11: Harrogate Town 1,576
12. FC Halifax Town 1,553
13. Bromley 1,469
14.Ebbsfleet United 1,450
15. Dagenham & R 1,423
16. Solihull Moors 1,381
17. Barrow 1,375
18. Maidenhead United 1,364
19. Barnet 1,338
20: Havant & Waterlooville 1,276
21:Dover Athletic 1,122
22.Gateshead 841
23.Boreham Wood 717
24.Braintree Town 678