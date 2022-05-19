Mowbray Rangers' cool heads seal county cup success

The under 13s celebrate.

It was a great evening put on by Leicestershire Girls’ FA.

Mowbray, without Phoebe Badelek, who missed the game due to injury, started fiercely putting pressure on a very good Beaumont side.

From the whistle they ran hard and got stuck in, with a three-strong defence of Katie Shield, Betsy Abbott and Aniela Callaway working tirelessly, all the team’s effort resulted in going ahead with another perfect Scarlett Manship corner, Aniela nodding home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beaumont edged back into the game, but with Ruby Ashmore, And Scarlett holding their own, and the endless running from Eliarna Doyle and Lily Maguire, Mowbray stayed ahead.

That was until Beaumont’s press finally resulted in a fantastic finish from the opposition to level before the break.

The second half was a stalemate with a Brooke Parlby solo run being a highlight and hard tackles, with tracking back from Polly Abbott always keeping Mowbray on the front foot.

The game ended 1-1 and went straight into penalty shootout.

With a controversial call from the assistant, a miss from Beaumont at 3-2 was ruled out with the keeper off her line.

Into sudden death some very very cool heads helped Mowbray end up 5-4 victors.

This rounded off a top notch goalkeeping performance from Maja Sudol, who was solid throughout and saved two from the spot.