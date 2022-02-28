A disappointing weekend for Sheffield United saw them beaten 1-0 by Millwall in their latest league.
The race for the play-off places is incredibly tight with the Blades just one point behind Luton Town, who occupy sixth spot, while Middlesbroguh are just one point behind Paul Heckingbottom’s side in eighth.
“It’s important there’s a bit of reflection,” Heckingbottom said. “Straight away afterwards, sometimes it’s not the best time to be talking. But I like to do it, because I think the emotional aspect of football is very important.
“For us, that was a reminder. We have to understand why we got beat, why we weren’t at our best and then put it right.
“There are ways to get beat. If you are at your best, but then come up against someone who is just better on the day, then fine. It happens. That’s part of football.
“But for me, that was about us not being at our best.
“If I go through the pattern of the game, speaking as Sheffield United manager, we could have been slicker, sharper and better.
“They defended very well and it’s hard. Then they killed all of the space and defended the box well. Then, when we were moving the ball quicker and sharper towards the end, they also set up really well.”
United’s next match is this Friday against Nottingham Forest but, before that, there will be a week of transfer news doing the rounds, here is what is being reported on Monday morning in the English second tier: