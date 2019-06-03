Millers sign Shaun MacDonald
Rotherham United have made Wigan Athletic midfielder Shaun MacDonald their second summer signing.
By The Star Newsroom
Monday, 03 June, 2019, 18:50
The Millers have brought the 30-year-old to the club on a two-year deal following his release from the Latics.
MacDonald barely featured for Wigan last season, playing in just two cup competitions, one of them against the Millers in August, and ends a three-year stint at the DW Stadium.
Before that he played for Bournemouth, helping them to the Premier League, and he started his career at Swansea.
During a loan spell at Yeovil he played with Millers boss Paul Warne, who needs to strengthen his midfield options following the exits of Darren Potter and Richie Towell.
He joins Norwich loanee Carlton Morris as a new recruit for next season as Paul Warne's men try and bounce back from relegation to League One.