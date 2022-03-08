Rotherham United's huge problem ahead of Hartlepool Papa John's Trophy semi-final clash

Rotherham United's Freddie Ladapo will miss the Pap John's Trophy semi-final against Hartlepool and the next few weeks after picking up a quad injury. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

The Millers’ worst fears over the fitness of Freddie Ladapo have been realised after scans showed he will be out for several weeks with a quad injury, joining Will Grigg in the treatment room.

To make matters worse Josh Kayode and Georgie Kelly have both picked up knocks in training to leave them doubtful.

That leaves Michael Smith as the only recognised striker, which is far from ideal with boss Paul Warne wanting to rest some of his big guns ahead of Saturday’s visit to Wycombe.

"He's got a pretty severe tear in the top of his quad," Warne said of Ladapo . "We will be missing him for a long period. It will be greater than a month.

"There are a few problems we need to have a look at.

“Josh has had a swollen knee and Georgie has got a bit of a problem with his calf.

"Hopefully that won't affect our matchday squad tomorrow but it might. We have to prepare as if they're not available."

It is not all bad news for Warne, though, as Mickel Miller and Rarmani Edmonds-Green are both back after lengthy absences due to hamstring injuries.

“REG and Mickel will both be in the squad for sure," said Warne. "REG is a bit further on than Mickel but I've been told by my trusted physios that both will be ready to start if selected."

Jamie Lindsay (shoulder) is also fit as the Millers try and reach the Wembley final, where League One title rivals Wigan or League Two Sutton will be waiting.