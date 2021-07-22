Middlesbrough close in on Rotherham United's Matt Crooks

The 27-year-old is poised to sign for Boro in a switch worth in excess of £1million, pending a successful medical.

The Millers accepted an increased bid from the Championship club and Crooks has already said his goodbyes at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Boss Paul Warne says Crooks' Rotherham career is over, having joined from Northampton in 2019 for £200,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Crooks is closing in on a move to Middlesbrough. PHOTO: Dean Atkins

“It’s not top secret that a bid has been accepted,” Warne said.

“Crooksy’s got his medical to have. I cannot foresee him playing another game in a Rotherham United shirt.

“Middlesbrough increased their bid to a level where the chairman felt everyone came out feeling happy. Obviously the player wants to play in the Championship and he deserves that right.

We’ve had a good two and a half seasons out of him. He’s improved no end physically and in his understanding of the game. That’s down to my coaches.

“He will be sorely missed in the dressing room, that is for sure. Your best players always move on.”

Boro boss Neil Warnock, who has history of signing his former club's best players, thinks he will have a big impact at the Riverside.

“I’ve watched Matt for many, many years from playing centre-half at Huddersfield. He’s played all over the show really,” the veteran said.

“I just think he fits in with exactly what we’re looking for.