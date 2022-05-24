Melton Town Foxes lift the Warner Trophy

The young Melton Foxes.

They defeated Syston Foxes 2-0 in the final to lift the trophy.

Initially it was Melton that came out of the blocks the quickest, putting Syston under pressure and having to defend valiantly.

But Syston had the first clear shot however with a thunderbolt that looked destined to break the back of the net but a fabulous save by Smith denied them.

The opening goal came late in the first half as Killen-Smith broke into the Syston box and was brought down. He brushed himself down and took the resulting penalty which was clinically dispatched.

The second half saw Syston step up a gear knowing goals were needed.

Melton's defence stayed strong and it was a tactical substitution that saw Melton take control of the game.

The second goal came about when captain Watkins won the ball in his own half.

The pass to Kondratowski was skillfully crossed and met by Park who hit a low shot into the bottom corner.

This turned out to be the last goal of a great cup final. Congratulations should be given to both teams for getting this far.

Syston showed real character and tried to take some initiative but the Melton team as a whole ensured there was no way in.

Melton overall were the worthy winners although Syston should take great heart in the spirit they showed throughout.