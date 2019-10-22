Meadowhall League: Joy of six for Jubilee Rangers as superb clean sheet run continues

Mosborough v Chesterfield Town. Pic: Graham Leary.

Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that Rangers are still yet to concede a single goal in what is now a seven-match undefeated run.

Second placed Dearne & District kept the pressure after coming from behind to beat Brunsmeer Athletic 4-2.

Thurcroft MI climbed back up to third by edging to a 4-3 home win over Beighton Falcons.

Mosborough v Chesterfield Town. Pic: Graham Leary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Glaves, Joe Michael and a Lewis Ward double got Thurcroft past the post although Beighton were unlucky not to have come away with a point as Tom Hirst’s brace and Callum Lockwood’s strike kept the result in doubt until the final whistle.

Mosborough cruised to what was only a second win of the season with a crushing 9-0 victory over bottom side Chesterfield Town. Bailey Doman and Callum Wood both plundered hat-tricks, with a Tyler Doman brace and Jared Hall goal completing the scoring.

Swallownest picked up a much-needed 3-2 win over Hillsborough Pumas with goals from Conor Kiddy, Theo Sparkes and George Appleby.

Handsworth Amber moved to the top of the U18 Division One easing to a 4-1 win over Hallam Wisewood Red after leaders Shaw Lane Aquaforce were held at home 2-2 by Wath Stars.

Mosborough v Chesterfield Town. Pic: Graham Leary.

Samuel Eccles and Ashton Harrington strikes had given Handsworth a slender lead with Joe Skene replying for Wisewood, before Ellis Moore came off the bench to hit a double for the hosts.

It was a good day for the two Stocksbridge Park Steels teams as Steels Yellow beat Phoenix Youth 4-1 at home, while Stocksbridge Blue came away from Retford Blue as 3-2 winners.

Elsewhere, Sheffield FC moved to the top of Division Two and took their unbeaten run to four games with a 2-1 home win against AFC Dronfield White.

Sheffield United Junior Blades extended their lead at the top of Division Three with a 7-3 home win over Wath Stars as second-placed Swallownest White slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Redmires Rangers.

Eddie Reed came off the bench to grab a hat-trick to help the Junior Blades secure the points as Wath Stars threatened to inflict a first defeat of the season on the leaders. That came after James Cox, Jacob Furness, James Lindores and Kai Cockayne efforts had given United a slender advantage.

Brunsmeer Athletic moved to the top of Division Four with a 5-1 win over Porter Light Blue, replacing Greasborough Youth who were held to a 3-3 draw at Nether Green Grey.

Sheffield Park Rangers maintained their four-point lead at the top of Division Five after a 2-0 home win over Nether Green Black.