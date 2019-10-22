Meadowhall League: Joy of six for Jubilee Rangers as superb clean sheet run continues
U21 Division leaders Jubilee Rangers were in rampant mood after a 6-0 home win over Steel City Dons.
Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that Rangers are still yet to concede a single goal in what is now a seven-match undefeated run.
Second placed Dearne & District kept the pressure after coming from behind to beat Brunsmeer Athletic 4-2.
Thurcroft MI climbed back up to third by edging to a 4-3 home win over Beighton Falcons.
Max Glaves, Joe Michael and a Lewis Ward double got Thurcroft past the post although Beighton were unlucky not to have come away with a point as Tom Hirst’s brace and Callum Lockwood’s strike kept the result in doubt until the final whistle.
Mosborough cruised to what was only a second win of the season with a crushing 9-0 victory over bottom side Chesterfield Town. Bailey Doman and Callum Wood both plundered hat-tricks, with a Tyler Doman brace and Jared Hall goal completing the scoring.
Swallownest picked up a much-needed 3-2 win over Hillsborough Pumas with goals from Conor Kiddy, Theo Sparkes and George Appleby.
Handsworth Amber moved to the top of the U18 Division One easing to a 4-1 win over Hallam Wisewood Red after leaders Shaw Lane Aquaforce were held at home 2-2 by Wath Stars.
Samuel Eccles and Ashton Harrington strikes had given Handsworth a slender lead with Joe Skene replying for Wisewood, before Ellis Moore came off the bench to hit a double for the hosts.
It was a good day for the two Stocksbridge Park Steels teams as Steels Yellow beat Phoenix Youth 4-1 at home, while Stocksbridge Blue came away from Retford Blue as 3-2 winners.
Elsewhere, Sheffield FC moved to the top of Division Two and took their unbeaten run to four games with a 2-1 home win against AFC Dronfield White.
Sheffield United Junior Blades extended their lead at the top of Division Three with a 7-3 home win over Wath Stars as second-placed Swallownest White slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Redmires Rangers.
Eddie Reed came off the bench to grab a hat-trick to help the Junior Blades secure the points as Wath Stars threatened to inflict a first defeat of the season on the leaders. That came after James Cox, Jacob Furness, James Lindores and Kai Cockayne efforts had given United a slender advantage.
Brunsmeer Athletic moved to the top of Division Four with a 5-1 win over Porter Light Blue, replacing Greasborough Youth who were held to a 3-3 draw at Nether Green Grey.
Sheffield Park Rangers maintained their four-point lead at the top of Division Five after a 2-0 home win over Nether Green Black.
Second-placed Staincross Rangers kept up their pursuit of the leaders with a 5-1 win against Kiverton Park whilst FC Rigdyke came out on top 7-1 against Brinsworth Whitehill.