Meadowhall & Bud Evans DB Sports League: Rangers are early pacesetters in Sheffield Junior League

Action from Sheffield FC Reds's 4-2 victory over Dronfield Town in Division Two of the U18 League

Swinton Athletic and Thurcroft MI though are keeping the pressure on the leaders with the pair on six points from two games. Swinton beat Hillsborough Pumas 2-1 with goals from Travis Grierson and Jamie Oliver putting them in command before Hillsborough got one back through substitute Luke Brammer.

Thurcroft came out on top in a ten-goal thriller beating Mosborough 6-4.. The hosts had led 4-1 at the interval with goals from Max Glaves, Jordan Walker and a Lewis Ward double. Mosborough though made a fight of it in the second half before Ward completed his hat-trick with Glaves hitting his second of the game to seal the points.

Dearne & District bounced back from their first defeat of the season easing to a 5-1 home win over to go second on goal-difference. Matt Cockcroft, Callum Lowe , Callum Reed, Lennon Eades and Aiden Hargreaves all on target for the hosts with Gianni Makin hitting Brinsworth’s consolation.

Beighton Falcons picked up their first win of the season beating Chesterfield Town 6-1. Luis Afonso-Ferreira with a well taken hat-trick and Jack Smith making the game safe before Kyle Crownshaw came off the bench to grab a brace.

Silas Valladolid-Collins scored twice as Parkgate picked up their first win of the camping beating Woodman Juniors 2-1 away with Travis Ahmed’s reply not enough for the hosts to salvage a point.

In the U18 Division One, just three teams have maximum points from two games played.

Stocksbridg PS Blue enjoyed a comfortable 5-0 win against Penistone Church..Dillon Gregory plundering a hat-trick added to efforts from Leo Penty and Joe Sour. Stocksbridge PS Yellow though were made to work hard for their 3-2 victory at Phoenix after a Taylor Nicholson double had put the home side in front.

Shaw Lane Aquaforce have yet to conceded a goal after clinching a second successive 4-0 victory after defeating Hallam Wisewood Black. Matt Round and Daniel Selwood goals put the home side in control before Liam O’Brien came of the bench to score twice to put the result beyond doubt.

Two teams that were in U18 Division Two action for the first time this season, saw Sheffield FC Red come out on top beating visitors Dronfield Town 4-2. Goals from Abdulkamil Barre, Mason Hammon-Siddall, Ethan Webster and Benefit Ndlovu ensuring the Club youngsters got off to a winning start.

Dronfield White are the early pacesetters after making it two wins from two with a 10-1 demolition of Langold Juniors.

Elliot McKie leading the way with a treble added to a brace from Marcus Darby, while Josh Booth-Sell, Will Day, James Goodwin and Lewis Allen joined in the scoring spree.

Hallam Wisewood Red stayed on the leaders heels as they took took maximum points from the opening two games beating Swallownest Blue 6-0 at home.

Sheffield United JB lead Division Three after easing to a 6-1 home win against Brunsmeer Athletic Red. Ty Brookes (2), James Cox, Cameron Knight, James Lindores and substitute Jacob Furness all on target, with Brusnmeer’s only reply coming from the boot of Ethan Slater.

They are being chased down by Killamarsh Dynamos who edged to a narrow 2-1 home win over Brunsmeer Athletic. Rhys Ellis had Killamarsh in front but Reece Broadhurst restored parity before the break. However, Raith Hutton came to the home sides rescue coming off the bench to grab the winner.

Redmires Ranger are third following a 5-3 win at Hallam Rangers. Sam Raynor-Freeman, Travis Vinton, Jonas Bickley and Ned Shaw (2) finding the target for the visitors, while Ben Betram will be bitterly disappointed to have been on the losing side after his hat-trick for Hallam proved in vain.

Two last gasp goals from Will Jackson and Max Weldon saw Wickersley Youth came from behind to beat Swallownest White 2-1 after Luke Lister had given the home side the lead.

Nether Green Grey top Division Four with maximum points from to outing after coming from behind to win 4-2 at Staveley MW Blue. Reece Beckett had given the hosts a slender 1-0 lead at the interval. Nether Green hit back strongly through Robbie Pye (2), Oliver Hedges and Alec Yates before Callum Facey pulled one back for the home side. Wombwell Main lead the way in Division Five following a hard earned 5-4 victory at Nether Green Black. Joe Wicks and Tyler Pacey both on target twice added to an Hayden Phillips effort with Nether Green unlucky to miss out on a share of the spoils after efforts of Luke Barker, Tom Jary, Nevin Patterson and Charlie Whittaker in a thoroughly entertaining tussle

Fixtures

Sunday Sept 14

U21 Division: Brinsworth Whitehill v Woodman Jnrs, Chesterfield Town v Swinton Ath Spartans, Hillsborough Pumas v Steel City Dons, Mosborough v Dearne & District, Swallownest v Thurcroft MI.

U18 Division One: Retford Blue v Phoenix Youth, Stocksbridge PS Yellow v Stocksbridge PS Blue, Hallam Wisewood Black v Penistone Church.

Division Two: Swallownest Blue v Sheffield FC Red, Dronfield White v Handsworth, Dronfield Town JFC v Langold Jnrs.

Division Three: Brunsmeer Ath Red v Killamarsh Dynamos, Wath Stars v Hallam Rangers , Wickersley Youth v Worksop Town, Redmires Rangers v Parkate, Staveley JFC v Swallownest White, Brunsmeer Ath v Sheffield Utd JB.

Division Four: Greasborough Youth v Mosborough Jnrs, Nether Green Grey v Bramley Sunnyside, Porter Light Blue v Staveley JFC Blue, Sheffield North End v Dronfield Black, Retford v Brunsmeer Ath Black.