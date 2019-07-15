Match report: Strong Chesterfield side rescued by their younger counterparts and a slice of luck at Hallam

John Sheridan fielded a strong side at Hallam

John Sheridan fielded a team of first teamers from the start and they left the sloping Sandygate pitch 1-0 down at the break.

But two late goals, with 10 of the starting line-up off the field, handed the Spireites their first win of pre-season.

Liam Madeville's second penalty in two games, which came after a large slice of luck, and a Jack McKay volley saw the NCEL Division One outfit undone.

The visitors, playing up the slope in the first half, created a couple of good early chances.

Scott Boden got in behind his marker and nipped the ball away from Hallam keeper Archie Sneath, but couldn't get a shot away.

Then David Buchanan's swinging free-kick was met by Laurence Maguire whose header drifted past the far post.

Hallam were presented with an opportunity of their own when Anthony Gerrard gave away the ball, then a free-kick five yards outside the area, James Reed curling the set-piece over.

Town, quickly back on the attack, attacked well down the right, Josef Yarney feeding trialist Anthony Spyrou of Norwich City, who drilled the ball across the area, Scott Boden forcing a save from Sneath.

The keeper then got down well to block Spyrou's low effort after the youngster got in on goal.

It was the hosts who hit the front, after a rash aerial challenge from Yarney left Will Wraith in a heap inside the area, Sam Smith sending Shwan Jalal the wrong way from the spot.

And before an action packed first quarter of an hour came to an end, Boden got on the end of a deep cross only to head over.

Chesterfield came even closer when Curtis Weston crossed to the back post and Jonathan Smith's header crashed off the bar and down into the arms of a grateful Sneath.

Another decent chance came and went for Town, Buchanan's corner met by an unmarked Spyrou who nodded over.

Boden saw a shot blocked and Will Evans tricked his way into the box before being dispossessed before he could have a go.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some sloppy play from the National League side put them under pressure late in the half, several poor first touches creating a shooting chance for Reed, who blazed over.

The Spireites made eight changes at the break and almost grabbed an immediate equaliser, a ball across the box inches ahead of the stretching Lee Shaw.

Half chances at either end aside, the opening 20 minutes of the second half didn't produce much in the way of excitement.

Shaw should have forcd young substitute keeper Callum Fielding into his first save yet when the ball dropped to the striker in the area, he got right under it and sent it soaring.

Town struck the woodwork again, this time through a Haydn Hollis header, after Liam Mandeville's fierce shot was nicked wide by a deflection.

Parity was eventually restored, 14 minutes from time, with a large slice of luck.

Joe Rowley darted in the box, clearly using his hand to control the ball, before he was felled, Hallam aghast to hear the whistle go for a spot-kick and not a free-kick.

Mandeville took the penalty, Chesterfield's fourth in two friendlies, and sent it to Fielding's right into the bottom corner.

And with nine minutes left Town took the lead, Mandeville the provider this time, crossing to the middle where Jack McKay hooked home an eight yard volley.

Shaw could have put a cruel slant on the scoreline when he was played in down the right by Charlie Wakefield, but again the striker was off target once again.

Hallam FC: Sneath (Fielding 46), Lannaman (Brelsford 85), Staniland, Booth (Spencer 79), Lawrence, Colliver (Donohue 63), Wraith (Carrig 71), Reed (Wilson 71), Smith, Treasure (Ferreira 66), Mutamba. Subs: Budini.

Chesterfield: Jalal (Wallis 46), Gerrard (Sharman 46), Maguire (Holmes 76), Evans (Hollis 46), Yarney (Mandeville 46), Buchanan (Sheridan 46), Weir (Rowley 46), Smith, Weston (Wakefield 63), Trialist (McKay 46), Boden (Shaw 46).

Goals: Smith 13; Mandeville 76 (pen), McKay 81