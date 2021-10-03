Murray Wallace headed home in the 88th minute to give Millwall all three points and leave the Tykes in the Championship relegation zone.

Schopp said: “It’s a tough situation. Losing a game like today; it’s probably the hardest one.

“It’s a situation that we have to go through, and it isn’t easy for us, and it isn’t easy for the fans. We can only stick together.

“We are absolutely clear that this must be better, and I will do everything to make sure it is better as soon as possible.”

Barnsley’s best chance to score came in the first half when Devante Cole robbed Millwall captain Shaun Hutchinson of the ball and barrelled down on goal, only to be denied by another good save from Bartosz Bialkowski.

Callum Brittain also went close late on.

Schopp added: “For us, it’s important to understand that we have to do more to get the three points.

“I saw a Barnsley team that for 45 minutes that were really ready for competing.

“For the lads, after two games [without a goal], it would be so important psychologically to get a goal. It didn’t happen and we have to find better solutions.

“A young team need a certain consistency and we don’t have that. We have to recover now for a couple of days and then it’s all focused on the next block of games.”