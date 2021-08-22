First-half goals from Dominik Frieser and captain Cauley Woodrow had put the Tykes on the way to their second win of the season in West London but a second-half collapse allowed their hosts to rescue a point.

"After 90 minutes we have to be happy to get away with one point." Schopp said at full-time.

"It's tough to say that because after 35 minutes the game should have been decided. We scored the goals and then had so many other chances. We then let them back into the match in a way that is hard for me to understand.

Markus Schopp, Barnsley manager.

"It's a bit of naivety, especially second half, where we just allowed them out of situations far too easily."

Barnsley were cruising and 2-0 up after just 27 minutes, with Rs boss Mark Warburton opting to make a double substitution 10 minutes before the break to try and change the trajectory of the game.

The switch paid dividends in the first minute of second-half injury time when Charlie Austin grabbed the equaliser after Ilias Chair had halved the deficit.

Schopp added: "There were lots of good things today but it's all about the result. We are trying to make forward steps and that would be easier with three points.

"In certain moments we made things more difficult for ourselves.