Manchester City’s Sheffield girl Esme Morgan is in the frame for top England award - Vote here

Sheffield footballer Esme Morgan has been nominated for a prestigious award by the Football Association.

The England under 19 international is among the women in the frame for the Vauxhall England Women’s Young Player of the Year prize.

Esme, a former pupil at High Storrs and King Ecgberts, broke into the England set-up at under 17 level last year and moved up to under 19s this season, having impressed for Manchester City.

The 17 year-old made her under 19 debut in October, and made her way onto the scoresheet, in England’s 9-0 win over Kazakhstan and went on to make six appearances in total, captaining the team in the 2-1 victory over France in La Manga in March.

It’s a remarkable rise to prominence for Esme, who began her football life at Ecclesall Rangers before moving to Manchester City two years ago.

The defender spent last summer taking part in the first team’s pre-season preparations and has been a regular in City squads as well as helping the Development side to the ‘double’.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR ESME MORGAN