That’s the view of Reds striker Carlton Morris, who remains confident they can beat the drop ahead of tonight’s trip to Luton Town.

Asked if he feels lucky to still be within eight points of safety in spite of recent results, Morris replied: “To be honest, yeah I do, especially with our recent form.

Barnsley striker Carlton Morris says the club are 'in a very fortunate position' despite losing five on the spin. Photo: Tony Johnson

"Not performance-wise, per se, because I don’t think we are terrible. There’s a couple of games where we have deserved to get more but from a results standpoint for sure, it’s a very fortunate position to be in.”

Morris, who has scored 11 goals for Barnsley since joining the club in January 2021, pointed to the fact the majority of the club’s recent defeats – four out of the last five – have been by a single goal as evidence of their competitiveness.

"We are eight points off it with the lack of points we have been picking up but we have got to use that as an opportunity,” added the 26-year-old, formerly of Norwich City.

"We have got to snatch at that with two hands, if we win three out of four or two out of three suddenly it’s ‘Hold on, we are well back in this’.

"The players get some faith, the fans get behind us and it could be a completely different end to the season.”