'Local rival' gets in ahead of Rotherham United in striker search

The Millers are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of next week's big kick-off, having only made one signing so far.

Warne wants to supplement his options in attack but has missed out on a target who appears to be going to another club in the area.

“I’m always in for a striker,” he said. “We are trying to sign a striker but at the moment that search is quite fruitless.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne.

“I think I’ve just lost out to a local rival for one. It is what it is.”

While that search is proving difficult, the Millers should be able to get two new signings through the door early next week.

It is understood Hamilton midfielder Hakeem Odoffin is one of them, with a fee agreed, while a left-back is also imminent.

Warne added: “I think we’ve got two. Fees have been agreed with the teams. Medicals haven’t been done yet.

“I don’t expect to see either player until after the weekend. I have notified the dressing room of the players I think we’ve got and why I’ve got them.

“They’re not coming in to replace the lads, they’re coming in to compete.”

Warne also hopes to bring in a Premier League midfielder, but concedes the season may well have kicked off before that deal can happen.

“His club still haven’t got everyone back from the Euros and the Concacaf Cup,” Warne said.

“Until that happens, no-one is moving down the bus. You have players aged 20 or 21 at Premier League clubs who will go out on loan in about three weeks’ time.