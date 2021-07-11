Live updates as excitement builds in Sheffield ahead of Euro 2020 final

Anticipation and excitement has been building across Sheffield and the rest of England as Gareth Southgate’s heroes – including Sheffield lads Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin – prepare to take on Italy at Wembley Stadium (8pm kick-off).

It will be the first time the England’s men’s team has been in the final of a major tournament for 55 years – and there are even rumours of an emergency bank holiday if they win.

Pubs, bars and living rooms across Sheffield are full of jubilant fans rejoicing after a difficult 16 months brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England fans are expected to be out in force in Sheffield for the match.