Live updates as excitement builds in Sheffield ahead of Euro 2020 final

LiveLive updates as excitement builds in Sheffield ahead of Euro 2020 final
Today is the day – at last, football could be coming home!
Anticipation and excitement has been building across Sheffield and the rest of England as Gareth Southgate’s heroes – including Sheffield lads Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin – prepare to take on Italy at Wembley Stadium (8pm kick-off).
It will be the first time the England’s men’s team has been in the final of a major tournament for 55 years – and there are even rumours of an emergency bank holiday if they win.
Pubs, bars and living rooms across Sheffield are full of jubilant fans rejoicing after a difficult 16 months brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
Stay tuned for live updates as the excitement builds ahead of kick-off. Expect dancing, singing and lots of smiling faces!
Last updated: Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 17:16
- Excited fans pack out Sheffield’s pubs and bars ahead of 8pm kick-off
- Well-known faces from Sheffield send good luck messages to Gareth Southgate and the England players
- Sheffield’s Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire expected to start against Italy in final
Sheffield’s England heroes remember their roots
Check out all the city’s links to the England team below.
Sheffield City Council getting in the spirit
It’s not quite a giant screen, but...
Sheffield’s links to the England team
There’s lots of reasons for Sheffield to be proud of this England team, but there’s also plenty of strong local links. Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were all born and raised in the city, while Blades keeper Aaron Ramsdale is also in the squad.
Conor Coady also spent a season on loan at Sheffield United in the 2013/14 season and the team’s psychologist, Dr Ian Mitchell, worked for the club during the 1990s.
Sheffield golfer Matt Fitzpatrick faces race against time to get to Wembley
Matt Fitzpatrick, who is currently just one shot off the lead in the final day of The Scottish Open, faces a race against time to reach Wembley Stadium for tonight’s final, having teed off at 1pm!
Well-known faces from Sheffield wish England good luck
Messages of support from Sheffield to the England team ahead of the final on Sunday - video Dailymotion
