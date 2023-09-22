News you can trust since 1887
Jamie Jones
By Jamie Jones
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 14:33 BST
Following the death of Sheffield United women's vice-captain, Maddy Cusack, the Lionesses, among others, have offered their condolences to the 27-year-old's family. The Football Association (FA) has also said it is in contact with the club over an appropriate tribute.

Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA’s director of women’s football, said the organisation was offering its support to the club. She said: “On behalf of the FA, the Lionesses, the Women’s Super League and the Women’s Championship, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Maddy’s family, friends, team-mates and everyone at Sheffield United.

“Maddy also represented England at age-group level and we will pay tribute to her at an appropriate point.”

Billy Sharp, the former captain of United’s men’s team, also paid tribute to her on social media. “Such a lovely girl. Enjoyed some amazing times with Maddy and the Blades. Such a sad loss. RIP Maddy,” he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Cusack had been named vice-captain of Sheffield United last month, had just started her sixth season with the Blades in the Championship and was the longest-serving player in their current squad. She also worked as a marketing executive at the club.

Sheffield United midfielder Maddy Cusack has died at the age of 27.Sheffield United midfielder Maddy Cusack has died at the age of 27.
Sheffield United midfielder Maddy Cusack has died at the age of 27.

In a statement issued on the club’s official website on Thursday, United said: “Sheffield United Football Club is devastated to report the sad news of the passing of Maddy Cusack.”

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out also said it was “deeply saddened” by the news of Cusack’s death.

