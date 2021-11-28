Lights still on for eight-adrift Barnsley after Peterborough United stalemate

With both sides confined to the relegation zone and struggling for wins, it was perhaps unsurprising the match was bereft of quality in front of goal and having taken over the Championship’s most goal-shy side, Poya Asbaghi will know there is work to be done.

Cauley Woodrow tried to press the issue but found a side bereft of confidence all around him and it was perhaps telling for the Millers that goalkeeper Bradley Collins was their best man on the day, saving well to deny Jonson Clarke-Harris and teenager Kai Corbett.

“We had ambition to win the game, so of course there is disappointment we didn't come away with all three points,” said Asbaghi.

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi.

“But we don't know how important this point will be until the end of the season. Maybe then it will be worth something for us.

“A clean sheet is very pleasing and shows we are building something, but it is clear we need to link-up better with each other than we did in this game and understand better how to use the spaces on the pitch.