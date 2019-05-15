Legendary former Sheffield Wednesday boss hails LMA Manager of the Year Chris Wilder
After defying the odds by securing the Blades automatic promotion on a shoestring budget, Wilder's achievement was recognised at the 27th LMA Annual Awards Dinner, as he was handed the award by LMA President Gareth Southgate, and managerial legend Sir Alex Ferguson.
Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Howard Wilkinson, who is now Chairman of the LMA, lauded the Blades boss' efforts, and said: "Chris Wilder has been patiently developing his management skills for the past 20 years and, as a result, he has successfully climbed the football pyramid.
"His reward is to have earned the respect and admiration of his peers to win the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year award, and his dream opportunity to lead the club he supported as a boy, in the Premier League."
The ex-manager, who inspired the Owls' promotion to the top tier in 1984, continued: "Chris is a great example of what can be achieved by managers in the lower levels of football, who dream of managing at the very top.
"His tenacity, thirst for learning and grounded approach has ultimately paid off handsomely. I am sure many others who aspire to greater things are looking forward to seeing him compete with some of the very best in the world of football management next season."
Wilder also scooped the Championship Manager of the Year award, while the League One Manager of the year and League Two manager of the year went to Mick Harford (Luton Town) and Danny Cowley (Lincoln City) respectively.