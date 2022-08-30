Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United , who have exceeded expectations so far this season in the Premier League, will take on a struggling Everton outfit Tuesday evening.

Last time out, Leeds were defeated by the Premier League’s surprise package of this year - Brighton and Hove Albion.

It was an uneventful game that saw the Whites succumb to a 1-0 away loss.

Meanwhile, Everton were denied three points at the weekend by Brentford, who managed to force a late equaliser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, Leeds are 5th in the table, while Everton are languishing down in 18th .

When will the game kick off?

The game between Leeds and Everton at Elland Road is set to kick off at 8pm on August 30.

The team’s lineups will be announced an hour ahead of kick off on the BBC Sport website, the Sky Sports website and each team’s individual Twitter feeds.

What channel is it on?

Leeds v Everton will be broadcasted live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7:30pm, half an hour before kick off.

As this set of fixtures will be taking place during midweek, all games will be available for viewing on BT Sport platforms.

You can also listen in to the game on BBC Radio Leeds - as well as this, live text coverage will be available on the BBC Sport website .

Who are the favourites and what are the betting odds?

Leeds are the current favourites to win - Bet365, Sky Bet and Paddy Power have given them odds of 23/20, 1/1 and 21/20, respectively. They aren’t massive favourites, but they’re still expected to come out victorious.

Everton have been given odds of 23/10 by Bet365, 21/10 by Sky Bet and 12/5 by Paddy Power.