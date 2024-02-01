Football general.

English clubs have until 11pm tonight to wrap up any last-minute January deals. It has been an unusually quiet window in the Premier League and beyond - but could there be a late transfer twist before the deadline?

Top-flight heavyweights have chosen to keep their powder dry as FFP/PSR restrictions continue to strangle what clubs can do. Even in the Championship, owners have been frugal despite the carrot of Premier League promotion dangling to be won.

Compare that to last year when over £800million was spent and it becomes clearer why financial restrictions could be loosened in the summer. Even the likes of Chelsea, English football's most lavish spenders in recent years, have barely made a splash as the cost-of-living crisis extends to the football arena.

How do you rate your club's business? Should they have done more? For those at the top or bottom of their respective leagues, has your owner gambled ahead of the 2023-24 run-in?

